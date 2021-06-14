The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Critical vote for Israeli gov't cast by new MK despite medical condition

Moatti arrived to vote in an ambulance and lay on a stretcher in the back of the plenum during the voting procedures.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 14, 2021 10:24
Labor party MK Emilie Moatti arrives to a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on April 26, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Labor party MK Emilie Moatti arrives to a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on April 26, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s unity government was approved by the Knesset by a narrow margin of 60-59. 
Every vote counted, the change coalition must have known, and that’s why MK Emilie Moatti (Labor) showed up to the plenum despite a painful medical condition.
Moatti arrived to vote in an ambulance and lay on a stretcher in the back of the plenum during the voting procedures. 
It was such a sensitive situation that Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy chose to forgo his acceptance speech to allow the MK to return home sooner. 
“MK Moatti came in an ambulance to vote,” Levy said. “We want to relinquish her. So I will skip my speech and just thank you for trusting me, he said. 
What’s wrong with Moatti?
Although no private details could be shared about the MK, Dr. Yuval Baruch, a spine surgeon at Meir Medical Center, explained that Moatti is suffering from a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak that resulted from a recent medical procedure.
CSF is a clear fluid that is generated by the brain at a rate of as much as 16 to 20 cubic centimeters per hour. The fluid circulates through the spinal cord all the way down to one’s behind and then back up to the brain.
“Sometimes, when a medical procedure is performed, even as an outpatient – like an epidural block – if it is not done in a very specific way, sometimes it can puncture the sac where the fluid is contained,” Baruch said. “If this happens, the CSF can leak out.
“It is a high-pressure leak,”  he said.
The result is headaches, dizziness and even swelling. The first treatment is to lay flat on one’s back for a couple of days, which relieves the pressure and allows the rupture to heal.
In rare cases, according to Baruch, if lying flat does not help the situation can be solved by more invasive means, such as through a blood patch or a shunt. 
A blood patch is when a doctor injects a small amount of blood near the site of the previous puncture. As the blood clots, it forms a patch and seals the leak. 
A shunt is a “special drain that shunts the fluid out of the body,” Baruch said.


