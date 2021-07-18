The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

A new dawn for Israeli rugby

Tel Aviv Heat joins Rugby Europe Super Cup

By AVI HOFFMANN  
JULY 18, 2021 20:51
Israel National Team vs Andorra (photo credit: DAVID SILVERMAN/COURTESY)
Israel National Team vs Andorra
(photo credit: DAVID SILVERMAN/COURTESY)
It was a balmy spring day in Israel’s capital as the Fijian national team stormed past the mighty New Zealanders to win the first Jerusalem International Rugby Sevens Tournament in 1998. This event was set to secure Jerusalem’s place as one of the founding members of the annual International Grand Prix of Rugby Sevens.
Entering the fold as one of the Grand Prix nations comprising this top-level international sporting event (the brain-child of tournament managing-director Adi Raz, then a 26-year-old Hebrew University student taking his first steps into the business world), Israeli sport was expected to receive a major boost. Then came the second intifada, and Jerusalem lost its place on the annual roster.
Fast forward 23 years, and a new initiative to boost rugby in Israel was signed earlier this month. Tel Aviv Heat, the country’s first professional rugby team, was launched and became a founding member of the new Rugby Europe Super Cup.
Once again, Tel Aviv Heat Chairman Raz, now a Tel Aviv businessman, is active front and center. While the Israel Rugby Union owns the majority ownership stake in Tel Aviv Heat, Raz is involved in Pro Rugby Partners Ltd., which holds the remaining equity in the team and leads and manages its budget, marketing, partnerships, operations, and human resources.
“Tel Aviv Heat is committed to building a club that will elevate Israel rugby to the highest level,” Raz told The Jerusalem Post, adding, “We are now at the stage of finalizing our marketing strategy that will boost our rugby outreach capability.”
Raz, the son of an Israeli diplomat, was infected by the rugby virus while growing up in rugby-rabid Fiji. He later played for the Hebrew University rugby team together with this reporter.
The Heat team roster will include the most talented players eligible to play for the Israel national rugby team together with professional club rugby players from Europe, South Africa, the United States, and Oceania. Tel Aviv Heat will play its home matches in one of Israel’s top stadiums.
Heat announced that Kevin Musikanth would serve as the team’s first Director of Rugby and Head Coach for the inaugural season of the Europe Super Cup. Currently the Israel national rugby team head coach and formerly head coach of top South African clubs, Musikanth is committed to upgrading rugby in Israel.
The head of World Rugby, Sir Bill Beaumont, enthusiastically welcomed the European initiative.
“World Rugby’s strategic mission is to make rugby a global sport for all. The Rugby Europe Super Cup is an exciting growth opportunity across Europe where rugby appetite and potential is significant. Importantly, this competition will bridge the gap between domestic and international competition for the nations involved, reflecting our ambition to increase the overall competitiveness of the international game.”
“The selection of Tel Aviv Heat to compete in the inaugural season of the Rugby Europe Super Cup marks a watershed moment in Israeli team sports, elevating Israeli athletes to compete on a regular basis with world-class players who have represented their countries in Rugby World Cups,” said Shahar Bartal, Tel Aviv Heat’s Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.
The Rugby Europe Super Cup is the first annual European club competition involving non-Six Nations rugby countries and creates a high-performance pathway for the rapid development of European rugby talent.
In season 1, the Super Cup will feature eight leading teams divided into two conferences for the initial round robin stage – the Eastern Conference consisting of the Black Lions (Georgia), Tel Aviv Heat (Israel), Enisei-STM (Russia) and Lokomotiv-Penza (Russia); and the Western Conference consisting of the Brussels Devils (Belgium); Delta (Netherlands); Lusitanos (Portugal) and Castilla y Leon Iberians (Spain).
The plan is to expand the Super Cup to include 12 teams by 2023 and 16 teams by 2025.
Each Super Cup team will play home and away-fixtures in six rounds of action played between September and December, 2021. At the end of the pool stage, the top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played during April 2022, with the pool winners hosting the ties. The final will take place in May 2022 to crown the inaugural winner of the Rugby Europe Super Cup.
Rugby Europe is in the process of finalizing media and commercial sponsorship rights for the Super Cup and will provide revenue incentivization for participating teams based on performance and marketing criteria. To date, strategic investments from committed supporters of rugby based in Israel and abroad are proving instrumental in building a passionate fan base throughout Israel and around the world.
In addition to traditional revenue streams built around attendance, advertising, broadcast rights, and merchandising, Tel Aviv Heat will harness the entrepreneurial spirit of “startup nation” by collaborating with Israeli cutting-edge sports tech and food tech companies to help close the gap in relation to bigger and richer rugby-playing nations. Any such tech innovations will gain exposure to the wider global sporting industry.
 
 


Tags Israel Tel Aviv Rugby
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Covid-19 variants are hear to stay, we must behave accordingly - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by