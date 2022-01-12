The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Ooh La La! French comedy festival coming to Israeli theaters this month

The festival begins on January 18 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and on January 24 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. It will also be held at the cinematheques in Haifa, Herzliya and Ashdod.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 20:10
Films including ‘Alors on Danse’ and ‘Knock, Knock, It’s Mom’ (Un Tour Chez Ma Fille) will be screened at ‘Ooh La La.’ (photo credit: OOH LA LA! FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL/EDEN CINEMA LTD.)
Films including ‘Alors on Danse’ and ‘Knock, Knock, It’s Mom’ (Un Tour Chez Ma Fille) will be screened at ‘Ooh La La.’
(photo credit: OOH LA LA! FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL/EDEN CINEMA LTD.)
French comedies have always had a light touch and French directors tend to be less constrained by political correctness than those in the US, so you can expect lots of laughs in Ooh La La!, the sixth edition of the French comedy film festival. It begins on January 18 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and on January 24 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. It will also be held at the cinematheques in Haifa, Herzliya and Ashdod.
It features nine recent films and three classics that are being revived. For details and to order tickets, visit the websites of the individual cinematheques. The new films have English and Hebrew titles and the classics have Hebrew titles. There is a VOD option for some of the films.
The opening night movie is Knock, Knock, It’s Mom (Un Tour Chez Ma Fille) by Éric Lavaine, which stars Josiane Balasko (who starred in The Hedgehog, Cliente, French Twist and Too Beautiful for You) in a story about a mother whose apartment is being renovated and who moves in with her adult daughter and her husband, whose marriage is in crisis. It’s a follow-up to his 2016 hit, Back to Mom’s, about a daughter who has to live with her mother.
Nicolas Bedos is a versatile actor/director, whose latest film, OSS 117: From Africa with Love, is sure to offend some people, but it will definitely make others laugh. It stars Jean Dujardin, who won an Oscar for The Artist and who seems to get funnier with each film, as a James Bond-like super spy who fears he will be put out to pasture. Pierre Niney, who starred in Promise at Dawn and Frantz, plays his young rival, who understands the way the game is played now in ways that OSS 117 never will. The tagline of the film is: “Times have changed – he hasn’t.” The mission involves trying to keep an African dictator – who happens to be named Bamba – in power because he is friendly to French interests. While some of the gags fall flat, it’s a fun popcorn movie.
A Friendly Tale (Le Bonheur des Uns) about how the friendship between two couples gets shaken up when Lea (Bérénice Bejo, who stars in the Israeli film, Shake Your Cares Away and who was in The Artist), one of the wives, writes a bestseller that makes her into a rich celebrity. Vincent Cassel (The Specials) costars.
Films including ‘Alors on Danse’ and ‘Knock, Knock, It’s Mom’ (Un Tour Chez Ma Fille) will be screened at ‘Ooh La La.’ (credit: OOH LA LA! FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL/EDEN CINEMA LTD.)Films including ‘Alors on Danse’ and ‘Knock, Knock, It’s Mom’ (Un Tour Chez Ma Fille) will be screened at ‘Ooh La La.’ (credit: OOH LA LA! FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL/EDEN CINEMA LTD.)
FABRICE MARUCA’S Si On Chantait tells the story of friends who try to open a singing telegram service after their factory shuts down.
Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud’s The Test tells the story of a family that lives in harmony until a positive pregnancy test is found in the bathroom and it’s not clear whose it is. It stars Alexandra Lamy, who appears in Knock, Knock, It’s Mom. Lamy, one of France’s most popular actors, is also the star of Family Swap, a Gallic take on the Freaky Friday premise of family members who switch bodies. Frank Dubosc and Christiane Millet costar.
Dubosc directed and stars in Rumba Therapy (Rumba La Vie), the story of a lonely school bus driver in the suburbs who tries to reconnect with the daughter he has not seen since she was a baby. His now-grown daughter is a dance teacher and he takes lessons with her in Paris.
Papi Sitter by Philippe Guillard is a tale of two grandpas as a high-school student studying for her matriculation exams while her parents are away stays with her grandfathers, one of whom is very strict and the other who is a bit crazy. It stars Gérard Lanvin, Olivier Marchal and Camille Aguilar.
Michele Laroque directs and stars in Alors on Dans, a French remake of the British comedy, Finding Your Feet, about a straitlaced woman dealing with the breakup of her long marriage who goes to live with her free-spirited sister and rediscovers her love for dance.
As always, one of the highlights of this festival will be the classics. This year there will be a tribute to the popular director, René Clair. Two of his films will be shown: Le Million, a 1931 movie about a down-on-his-luck painter trying to find a winning lottery ticket left in a jacket before his rival does, and All the Gold in the World (1961), which stars Philippe Noiret (Il Postino, Cinema Paradiso) as a hustler who tries to buy a fountain in a rural area so he can sell its water as a drink to promote longevity.
It wouldn’t be a French comedy festival without a movie with Louis de Funès and Georges Lautner’s 1964 film Dandelions by the Roots (Des Pissenlits par la Racine), in which de Funès plays a jockey, also looking for a winning ticket after getting into trouble with gangsters.
The festival is sponsored by Eden Cinema Ltd., Institut Francais, Unifrance, TV5 Monde and the French Embassy in Israel.


Tags France film entertainment French culture film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Abraham Accords caucus is welcome new - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by