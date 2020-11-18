Oh La La French Comedy fest begins November 22

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The French have become masters of comedy, so if you’re looking for movies with a light touch, try the sixth Oh La La French Comedy Festival, which begins on November 22 and runs for a month.While the festival won’t be in theaters this year, you can enjoy it in a number of ways: Yes VOD and the VOD channels of the Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Sderot Cinematheques, as well as the Lev Cinemas VOD channel, which is available through its website.It will feature the best of recent French comedies, as well as some classics from years gone by.Among the films will be Jézabel Marques’ Sol, the story of a fiery-tempered tango dancer who moves from Buenos Aires to Paris to reconnect with her grandson; Manele Labidi’s Arab Blues, about a young Paris-educated woman who moves back to her native Tunisia to open a psychotherapy practice; Vianney Lebasque’s Chacun Pour Tous, about a French coach who leads a team of athletes who fake mental disabilities to participate in the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games; Les Ex by Maurice Barthélémy, about five couples who re-encounter previous romantic partners, which causes them to rethink their lives; Ma Famille T’adore Déjà, a film by Jérôme Commandeur and Alan Corno about a young man who discovers his in-laws to-be are hiding some deep secrets; and Jean Becker’s Get Well Soon, about a resentful loner who gradually mellows after an accident confines him to his bed.There will also be several films by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, the French-Jewish directing team, including their huge hit, Les Intouchables, the story of a young caregiver who bonds with the embittered wheelchair-bound man for whom he works, which stars Omar Sy and Francois Cluzet.Among the classics will be the 1976 L’Aile ou La Cuisse? (The Wing or the Thigh?), which stars French comedy giant Louis de Funes in a film by Claude Zidi set in the world of high-level restaurateurs.The festival was curated and produced by Caroline Boneh, the CEO of Eden Cinema, with the support of the Institut Francais of Tel Aviv and UniFrance Films. The event is part of the French-Israel Cultural Season.