The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

‘Fire Dance’ series by Rama Burshtein-Shai to premiere at Series Mania in France

Several Israeli tv shows are taking part in the international tv competition, Series Mania, including Rama Burshtein-Shai’s much anticipated series, Fire Dance.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 19:22
YEHUDA LEVI in ‘Fire Dance.’ (photo credit: YES STUDIOS)
YEHUDA LEVI in ‘Fire Dance.’
(photo credit: YES STUDIOS)

Series Mania, the prestigious international television competition, which will be held in Lille, France, starting on March 18, has unveiled its lineup, and several Israeli shows are taking part, notably Rama Burshtein-Shai’s much anticipated series, Fire Dance.

Israeli series have done well at Series Mania in the past few years, with His Honor and On the Spectrum winning the top prize in 2017 and 2018, respectively, Just for Today taking the Special Jury Prize in 2019, and the trio of lead actors from The Echo of Your Voice sharing the Best Actor Award in 2021. Nine shows from only six countries are competing this year in the International Competition, and this will be the first time since 2019 that the festival has had an in-person event.

Fire Dance will take part in the International Competition.

Burshtein-Shai, who was born in New York, became ultra-Orthodox after attending the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film School, and Fire Dance tells a story of forbidden love in the haredi community between a troubled young woman (Mia Irvin) and the married son of the leader of their sect. Yehuda Levi, from Very Important Person and Yossi & Jagger, and Noa Koler (The Wedding Plan) also star. It promises to be delicious fun for fans of Shtisel and The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem. It will be released in the spring of 2022.

Shira Haas, one of the stars of Shtisel, will be among the judges in the International Competition.

Shira Haas is seen in 'Shtisel.' (credit: VERED ADIR/COURTESY OF YES)Shira Haas is seen in 'Shtisel.' (credit: VERED ADIR/COURTESY OF YES)

The International Panorama Competition will feature Children in the Woods, a drama about human trafficking, cowritten by and starring Dalit Kahan, which is currently running on Yes.

In the Midnight Comedy section, the series Bloody Murray will take part. It is a nine-part romantic comedy that features On the Spectrum star Naomi Levov (who also appears in Children in the Woods) and Rotem Sela (The Beauty and the Baker, The Chef) and tells the story of two roommates, a college professor and a gynecologist, looking for love. It was created by Stav Idisis, an Israeli actor.

Fire Dance, Children in the Woods and Bloody Murray are all from Yes Studios.

The Photographer, about a portrait photographer who encourages her subjects to reveal the stories of their lives, will be part of the Short Forms competition.

The New Season Premieres section will feature the second season of In Treatment, the French version of the Israeli series BeTipul, which was adapted by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano.



Tags television France film israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by