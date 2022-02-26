Shlomi Shaban and Yoni Rechter performing at King David Hotel Jerusalem

The King David Hotel Jerusalem is now offering a special weekend of excellent music and fine cuisine with a performance by Shlomi Shaban with special guest Yoni Rechter alongside special dinners by the hotel’s chef, Roi Antebi.

On the special weekend, March 17-19, hotel guests will enjoy a special dinner for Purim on Thursday in the style and atmosphere of Queen Esther’s Banquet with lots of culinary surprises by Antebi.

ICONIC SINGER-SONGWRITER Yoni Rechter raises the festival curtain. (credit: ILAN BESOR)

On Friday afternoon (until the beginning of Shabbat) there will be a unique acoustic show by Shaban with Rechter, who will perform their biggest hits.

On Saturday morning, hotel guests will enjoy a guided tour through Jerusalem’s alleys with biblical archaeologist Dr. Haim Cohen.