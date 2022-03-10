The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Highlights March 11–17

What's new to do in Israel's capital?

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 19:04
PURIM AT Hansen House. (photo credit: Dor Kadmi)
PURIM AT Hansen House.
(photo credit: Dor Kadmi)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Visit Dumb Core, a new video art exhibition at the Barbur Gallery (11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9 Shlomo Hamelech St.). With works like “Negative Space” by Itamar Stamler and “Hollow Cost” by Ido Bercovier, the visit is bound to be interesting. Caveat Emptor, Bercovier’s video, deals with the Holocaust and sexuality in ways that some might find offensive. 

The inspiration for the group show can be attributed to Moshe Gershuni, who said, “there is a basic sort of dumbness no intellect can crack. A dumbness which knows.” This is the first time these works are shown in the capital. 

Head to Tel Aviv to mark International Women’s Day (last Tuesday) at Artport (8 Ha’amal St., entrance from 10 Hamanor St., first floor) and write a Wikipedia entry on a woman artist of your choice. The fun begins at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to bring their own laptops if possible. Register here: https://bit.ly/3IOyyQa


SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Jerusalem residents enjoying the JSO concert at Jerusalem Theatre. (credit: Courtesy) Jerusalem residents enjoying the JSO concert at Jerusalem Theatre. (credit: Courtesy)

Watch Stop the War & Two Lonely People by Miriam Engel and Sergey Shamota tonight (9 p.m.) at the Jerusalem Theater (20 Marcus St.). The 50-minute dance and spoken words performance, with English subtitles, tells the story of a bionic woman bent on murdering mankind, two people seeking love, and is an exploration of our hyper-rapid technological progress. NIS 50 per ticket. Call 560-5755


SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Staying at home due to COVID-19? Tune in to art curator Barbara London and enjoy her aptly named podcast London Calling. Her guests include, among others, Marina Rosenfeld and Rachel Rossin. This is a unique chance to hear someone who had worked in the art field for four decades share her insights and bring to the conversation established and upcoming artists. Site: https://www.barbaralondon.net/barbara-london-calling-podcast/ 

MONDAY, MARCH 14

Watch the 2019 award-winning Irish- and English-language film Arracht (Monster) at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 6 p.m. as part of the Irish Films Week, supported by the Irish Embassy in Israel. This period drama stars Dónall Ó Héalai, and is set during the times of the Great Famine; it tells of the tragedy of a starved nation under English rule without succumbing to utter despair. (English subtitles are used in the movie when Irish is spoken.) 

Other films include the 2021 black comedy Redemption of a Rouge (Wednesday, 6 p.m.) and the 2021 youth romantic comedy Who We Love (Saturday, 9:15 p.m.). NIS 41 per ticket; call 565-4333 to order. 


TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Join a virtual Hebrew language journey into the treasures of various Purim scrolls from the collection of the National Library, with Dr. Yoel Finkelman at 7 p.m. The talk includes historic photographs of costumes that earlier generations thought appropriate for the merry holiday. No admission fee. Register here: https://bit.ly/3sJ218v


WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Come marvel at the 1959 painting “The Castle of the Pyrenees” by René Magritte at a special Surreal Purim Ball at the Israel Museum Jerusalem (8 p.m., NIS 75 per ticket). Drinks will be served and Dj Eiko Ben Shoshan will rock the night hours. Those lucky enough to get a ticket will be the first group to see a new exhibition created around the famous painting, which was given to the museum in 1985. Tickets can be bought online here: https://bit.ly/35URBtd, or call 670-8811 to learn more.


THURSDAY, MARCH 17

Celebrate Purim in a procession of costumes and avant-garde music with (among others) DJ Leo Zak (LaZak) and Hod Moshonov (BEMET) at Hansen House (14 Gedalyahu Alon St.). Tickets are NIS 60 per adult, NIS 30 for a minor. (Those below age 18 will not be allowed to stay past 9 p.m.). Tickets can be bought online here: https://tickchak.co.il/26081 or by calling 055-807-9589 


FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Head to Tel Arad to take part in Edom, a unique event combining archaeology, art and music created by the Arad Contemporary Art Center and curator Bar Yerushalmi, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Special guided tours of the Tel Arad national park will take place at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. The event is free, but there is an entrance fee to enter the park (NIS 7-NIS 14).

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.



