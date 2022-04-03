The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine's Eurovision representatives to perform in Israel for refugees

Kalush Orchestra was also confirmed to participate in Eurovision's revived promo event, Calling Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 19:16
A member of Kalush Orchestra, Ukraine's representative for the 2022 Eurovision contest, performs at Rynok square, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, April 2, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)
A member of Kalush Orchestra, Ukraine's representative for the 2022 Eurovision contest, performs at Rynok square, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, April 2, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)

Ukraine's representatives in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Italy will perform in Israel this week in a benefit event for Ukrainian refugees.

Kalush Orchestra, a Ukrainian rap group considered favorites to win this year's Eurovision according to betting markets, became the 24th act confirmed for the Israel Calling event, held as a promo event for the song contest.

Established in 2016, Israel Calling was held annually until 2019. Attempts to resurrect the event in 2020 were abandoned as the Eurovision Song Contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, after four years, Israel Calling has returned and will feature the Ukrainian group whose participation in the event was organized by the Jewish Agency, according to KAN News.

The Eurovision performers, hailing from 24 different countries, will spend four days in Israel during which they will visit Jerusalem and take part in a gala event in Tel Aviv, in addition to the live concert.

During their planned four-day stay in Israel, Kalush Orchestra will also perform in a benefit event organized for Ukrainian refugees, the report added.

Israel Calling is the brainchild of Israeli producer Tali Eskholi in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, Tourism Ministry and the Tel Aviv Municipality.

The Israel Calling concert will be held in Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena on Thursday, April 7.



