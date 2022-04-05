Maroon 5, Deep Purple add more shows in Israel after selling out

Israeli music fans must have a lot of pent-up frustration after two years with a dearth of live shows.

American superstars Maroon 5 quickly sold out their local debut at Park Hayarkon on May 9, selling some 60,000 tickets in a short time.

On Wednesday promoters Live Nation and the band’s frontman Adam Levine announced a second show on the following night, May 10.

Tickets are available at https://9964.co.il/m5.

“We’re adding a second night because of the incredible response from you guys,” Levine said in a video clip Tuesday. “Tel Aviv, we f******* love you, we are so pumped. We’ve never been and we are just so excited to get there.”

Programme of Deep Purple's 1976 european tour. (credit: EMI RECORDS)

A generation earlier, venerable British rock institution Deep Purple has also added a show to their scheduled performance on May 22 at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv. They’ll be performing the next night, May 23 at the Payis Arena in Jerusalem.

Tickets are available at https://www.tmisrael.co.il/event/MAS02/ALL/iw.