The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Maroon 5, Deep Purple add more shows in Israel after selling out

Maroon 5 added an additional performance on May 10, and Deep Purple added an additional performance on May 23.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 18:11
Adam Levin thanks fans and announces additional show in Israel (Credit: Ronit Arbel).

Israeli music fans must have a lot of pent-up frustration after two years with a dearth of live shows.

American superstars Maroon 5 quickly sold out their local debut at Park Hayarkon on  May 9, selling some 60,000 tickets in a short time.

On Wednesday promoters Live Nation and the band’s frontman Adam Levine announced a second show on the following night, May 10.

Tickets are available at  https://9964.co.il/m5

“We’re adding a second night because of the incredible response from you guys,” Levine said in a video clip Tuesday. “Tel Aviv, we f******* love you, we are so pumped. We’ve never been and we are just so excited to get there.”

Programme of Deep Purple's 1976 european tour. (credit: EMI RECORDS) Programme of Deep Purple's 1976 european tour. (credit: EMI RECORDS)

A generation earlier, venerable British rock institution Deep Purple has also added a show to their scheduled performance on May 22 at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv. They’ll be performing the next night, May 23 at the Payis Arena in Jerusalem.

Tickets are available at  https://www.tmisrael.co.il/event/MAS02/ALL/iw. 



Tags music rock performance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by