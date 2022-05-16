Jerusalem Highlights May 13-19

FRIDAY, MAY 13

It’s Friday the 13th, truly a night for something less happy and jumpy and more in tune with the spooky and the macabre. If you’re interested in that sort of thing, the Jerusalem Cinematheque has the perfect double feature for you.

Starting at 8 p.m., the show kicks off with Tim Burton’s The Corpse Bride, a 2005 dark fantasy musical filmed with stop-motion animation. Starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, this critically acclaimed macabre romance is the perfect thing for a fun and spooky night out with a significant other.

After that begins a far less whimsical film, a classic that has delighted and frightened horror enthusiasts for 20 years: The Ring. While cassettes have gone out of style, the now iconic tale of the vengeful spirit trapped in the video tape never gets old.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Taking a big departure from the spookiness of the evening prior, this day is characterized by one thing: Eurovision!

The finals of the annual song contest are here, so make sure you aren’t watching it alone. Come down to Abraham’s Hostel by Davidka Square in the center of town, where you can enjoy a Eurovision cocktail, a Eurovision pub quiz and the company of fellow fans of the show, as the finals begin.

Contestant Michael Ben David poses on the ''Turquoise Carpet'' during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)

The bar opens at 6 p.m. and the finals kick off at 10 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Today marks the start of the 10th International Book Forum and Writers’ Festival in Mishkenot Sha’ananim.

This four-day literary extravaganza has something for all book lovers. Whether that be poetry readings and writers workshops, to glances behind the curtain at the inner workings of the publishing industry. It even has appearances by some well-known writers, such as A.B. Yehoshua and Yuval Noah Harari.

For tickets and information visit bit.ly/3KCq2Vg or call *6627.

MONDAY, MAY 16

Come down to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus campus for Japan Day 2022.

In keeping with the international flair of the previous days’ events, this day will see a number of lectures, workshops, activities and authentic cuisine open to the public for free in an effort to celebrate Japanese culture.

Read more about it on the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/678495903599595.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

For a less international-oriented event, but one closer to home, come to the Jerusalem Theater to see a play written by none other than the spiritual father of Israel, Theodor Herzl.

Known as Das Neue Ghetto (The New Ghetto), it is the only one of Herzl’s many plays to feature Jewish characters, and it will be making its debut performance in Israel for the very first time.

For more information, read all about it at bit.ly/3917CPS.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

With your Tuesday night spent enjoying high art like the theater, spend your Wednesday night at a bar playing trashy bingo.

The popular bar Mike’s Place is holding another of its annual Trashy Bingo nights that is held entirely in English – which might be especially good if you aren’t up to date on your Hebrew slang.

Make dirty jokes and win prizes, all while getting happily inebriated – a perfect night out!

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Finish up the week with a trip to the Bible Lands Museum, which is open for International Museum Day.

A number of special events and exhibits will be held for visitors of all ages, with the standout being the many exhibitions and attractions surrounding ancient birds.

The day begins at 10 a.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.blmj.org/events/international-museums-day.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19, we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.