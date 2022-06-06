The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ishay Ribo to promote disability care with benefit concert

The event will raise awareness for ADI, and funds will primarily go to the renovation of ADI Jerusalem's high dependency care unit. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 6, 2022 05:51
In late October 2021, Ishay Ribo visited ADI Jerusalem and immediately expressed a desire to play a special benefit concert to help empower the residents and special education students with severe disabilities. (photo credit: ADI)
In late October 2021, Ishay Ribo visited ADI Jerusalem and immediately expressed a desire to play a special benefit concert to help empower the residents and special education students with severe disabilities.
(photo credit: ADI)

Ishay Ribo is set to perform on Monday evening at the Jerusalem Theater, in order to benefit ADI Jerusalem, an organization that provides critically important resources as well as residential care for children and young adults with disabilities that severely limit independence. 

ADI provides its residents and special education students with specialized care and learning plans to allow them to thrive in a way the mainstream school systems are not set up to achieve. Furthermore, ADI provides treatments and therapies to rehabilitation patients so that they can heal and return to their lives.

The event will raise awareness for ADI, and funds will primarily go to the renovation of ADI Jerusalem's high dependency care unit.

“The Jerusalem Friends of ADI, which was established more than thirty years ago by the late and legendary Rivka Cherwin, has always been comprised of mothers who see this as an opportunity to give back and empower the parents of children with severe disabilities and complex medical conditions,” said Susie Engel, a member of the Jerusalem Theatre Repertory Committee. 

“Working with ADI Jerusalem is truly a privilege. We’ve made such beautiful music together over the years, so it’s only appropriate that our annual events feature top musical talents who can help us inspire the masses.”

Susie Engel
In late October 2021, Ishay Ribo visited ADI Jerusalem and immediately expressed a desire to play a special benefit concert to help empower the residents and special education students with severe disabilities. (credit: ADI)

An idea becomes reality 

This event has been in the works since Ribo visited ADI Jerusalem in October 2021. He was so taken by his young fans at ADI, that he took out his guitar and began an impromptu concert. Afterward, he expressed a desire to play a concert specifically to benefit ADI Jerusalem.

“We are so grateful to Ishay Ribo for sharing his huge heart and exceptional musical talents with our ADI family, and we hope that all of our guests at the Jerusalem Theater gain a newfound appreciation of this wonderful organization and are motivated to help us keep it growing and thriving for years to come,” concluded Engel.



