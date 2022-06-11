The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem highlights June 10-16

What's new to do in Israel's capital?

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 04:39
‘ALEF’ BY Linda Lieff Altabef. (photo credit: LINDA LIEFF ALTABEF)
‘ALEF’ BY Linda Lieff Altabef.
(photo credit: LINDA LIEFF ALTABEF)

FRIDAY, JUNE 10 

Mark a decade to the Jerusalem Slut Walk at Shoshana Bar (7 Shoshan St.) from 11 a.m. onward. The day includes a sale of second-hand items, slut-positive merchandise, haircuts, music and food. The logic is that after a decade of fighting victim-shaming and overlooking oppression, it is time to just hang out and enjoy.

Meet homeless people and learn how to help them as you take part in a workshop at HaMiffal, 3 Hama’aravim St. (event begins at 10:30 a.m.), which will teach participants how to offer street dwellers a safe space and help them store their property. Titled “Our Streets,” this is a free workshop. Sign up: www.coing.co/JLM_YC/55591

SATURDAY, JUNE 11 

Watch the 1964 black and white Italian film Comizi d’amore (Love Meetings) by Pier Paolo Pasolini at the Jerusalem Cinematheque today at 9 p.m. (Italian with Hebrew subtitles.) The film depicts everyday Italian people responding to a reporter who poses questions about sexuality. Pasolini was a poet, a writer, a filmmaker, and an openly LGBTQ person who was murdered in 1975. Known for such shocking films as Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom, this is a good opportunity to experience his work. For tickets visit: jer-cin.org.il/en/event/55090

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)
SUNDAY, JUNE 12 

Record collectors will delight to visit Hataklitia (also known as Simon’s Records Library) at 6 Schatz St. Need to score a record by the 1980s punk band HaClique? Can you sing all the words to “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin? Remember violin player Samson Khamkar and want to find the 1980 album Waiting for Samson? This is the place for you. Call ahead at (02) 579-9377 to ask for the records you need. Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 13 

Take your family to a print workshop (10:30 a.m. to noon) to be held as part of Carved Out of the Hills: Alef to Tav, a new exhibition by Linda Lieff Altabef at Kol HaOt Gallery at Jerusalem Artists’ Colony. Admission is free but please call ahead to book a place at (02) 990-5177 or via email at [email protected] The exhibition will be shown until Thursday, July 14. 

Watch the 2007 film Seeds of Summer by Hen Laskar at 8 p.m. and join a Zoom discussion with her and Yonatan Nir at 9:30 p.m. The movie will be shown online with English subtitles and the discussion will be held in Hebrew. 

The movie follows young women training for active duty in the IDF, and offers a glimpse into Laskar’s personal history – as she realized she is gay when she took the course herself and fell in love with her instructor years ago. To watch the movie and take part in the discussion (both events are free) sign up online at www.yonatannir.com/summer

TUESDAY, JUNE 14 

Nothing good on the tube? Kick back and watch the 1963 American film Charade with Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn and Walter Matthau, for free, via https://www.openculture.com/2012/09/charade.html . The plot involves money, murder and romance. You can also watch dozens of Korean, Russian, and Canadian films online (legally and for free) at www.openculture.com/freemoviesonline. 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 

Oud player Sameer Makhoul will perform personal adaptations of classical Arab music at Yasat Oud (Left handed Oud) at the Jerusalem Music Center tonight at 7 p.m. (1 Hatzayar St.). He will be joined by violin player Nasser Makhoul, bass player Hagai Bilitzky and percussionist Naif Sarhan. NIS 90 to 100 per ticket. For tickets call (O2) 623-4347 or visit www.jmc.org.il/en/rooftop_festival_concert_3/

Or hear Yuval Mendelson and the Poland Voyage at Besarabia at 9:30 p.m.; 34 Ben Yehuda St. Mendelson’s deeply bleak yet funny music will go well with a few drinks at the capital’s main Balkan pub. NIS 60 per ticket at shorturl.at/crPU1 

THURSDAY, JUNE 16 

Visit the opening of Pictures and Memories, a new exhibition of paintings by Oded Zaidel at the Agripas 12 Gallery at 8 p.m. Zaidel’s colorful acrylic works often depict scenes from a very Israeli life and include Purim celebrations at a kindergarten and vacations at the Sea of Galilee.

HEADS UP: 

Oh joy, oh rapture unforeseen! Book your tickets for Gilbert & Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore by the Encore! Educational Theatre Company which will premiere on Tuesday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Masorti High School, 8 Beitar St. The much-loved comic opera will be sung in English with Hebrew subtitles. Tickets are NIS 125 per adult, NIS 85 per student (ages 13 to university) and NIS 85 for those below age 12. Visit www.Encore-etc.com or phone 054-578-9006 for more information.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



