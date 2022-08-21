The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Life in limbo with Intimadance Festival

Each year, the Intimadance Festival provides a platform for dance artists who are making their first choreographic work to established dancemakers.

By ORI J LENKINSKI
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 04:15

Updated: AUGUST 21, 2022 04:16
THE FESTIVAL will feature works by artists such as Dana Marcus and Shahar Hanin (photo credit: YAIR MEYUHAS)
THE FESTIVAL will feature works by artists such as Dana Marcus and Shahar Hanin
(photo credit: YAIR MEYUHAS)

The life of an artist is spent, for the most part, in limbo. Be it the interim between projects, the waiting periods between submitting proposals and receiving answers, the lulls between inspirations and on and on, an artist’s lifestyle is anything but monotonous.

In the past two years, as the world experienced an unprecedented period of uncertainty, the volatile nature of a career in the arts was amplified exponentially.

And now that some semblance of normalcy has returned to daily life, Tmuna Theater’s Intimadance Festival will provide various perspectives on the state of limbo. 

“We have nine pieces that relate to this topic, each in its very own way,” explains Merav Dagan, second time co-artistic director of Intimadance, a role she shares with her close friend and creative partner Stav Marin. 

Each year, the Intimadance Festival provides a platform for dance artists who are making their first choreographic work to established dancemakers.

The festival leaves a door open for experimentation, be it conceptual or physical. Unlike many of the annual festivals in Tel Aviv, Intimadance always has a theme.

For their previous festival, which took place in 2020, Dagan and Marin chose “revolution.” The two took last year off as they were both on maternity leave.

“The call went out before COVID and before the protests here. We had to work within this unstable situation, which interests both of us. In both of the themes we chose, we felt there would be something very physical but also the possibility to take it to a theoretical place,” Dagan continues. 

The 2020 edition of Intimadance came out at the height of COVID uncertainties. All of the creations were filmed to prepare for a scenario in which the festival would be digital only. At the last minute, live performances were made possible, and the shows happened at the theater. This year, luckily, that pressure has been relieved from the process.

The artists participating in the festival

The artists who will participate are Yuval Gal, Dege Feder, Dana Marcus, Rotem Heller, Omry Hefetz, Shira Marek, Shahar Hanin, Galia Einey, Kim Teitelbaum and Mica Kupfer.

“Each one took ‘limbo’ to their own place. The pieces are not necessarily where we thought when we put out the call with the topic. It’s always interesting to see what comes back to us,” says Dagan. 

In addition, Dagan and Marin have invited Noa Elran to create lighting installations throughout the theater, musician Ifat Ziv to perform in the bar and they will host a transparent studio in which Yali Nativ and Iris Lana will produce their podcast Creatures of Dance on site.

“We are also continuing the tradition of the student stage,” says Marin. 

For the past several years, Intimadance has presented short works by choreographers currently studying in one of the professional dance training programs around Israel. These works are a window into the aesthetics being developed by the youngest cut of choreographers in the country. 

From the first series of presentations, Dagan and Marin made sure to be available to the artists. 

“We chose based on what touched us. The subject of the festival is something that touches us. There were things that surprised us, that didn’t sit exactly with our taste, but we felt that they needed to be in the festival.

There’s a balance, in accompanying the pieces, listening to them and giving them what they need. We want to offer them something that can aid them. 

“A lot of times we see things that we can say from experience as artists that we can give. We really try to give support. They knew from the first day that however much they wanted to take from us we would give and everything that we say is a suggestion. We couldn’t help but influence the processes, in how we work. It will be interesting to see it at the finish line,” says Marin. 

Dagan says that what they strive to bring to artistic management, beyond taste, is how things work. “We want to bring respect to the space, to keep an open and pleasant dialogue, that’s in our foundations and we really work hard to preserve that in the chaos that leads up to the festival.”

“We want to bring respect to the space, to keep an open and pleasant dialogue, that’s in our foundations and we really work hard to preserve that in the chaos that leads up to the festival.”

Merav Dagan

Being the first pair of female artistic directors to lead the festival has impacted the working atmosphere, they explain. 

“We create together, and we have worked together for many years already and we were chosen for this position together, in a very surprising way, we didn’t choose to do it together, we found ourselves doing it together.

We are new mothers together. It’s interesting how it influences what goes into the festival. We didn’t notice but our team is very female. We have Alina Zhutovsky, the producer.

We have Ifat, who is also a young mother, and Noa and Shani Ben Haim, who is the graphic designer. They are all mothers. We sit at production meetings and when the theater’s staff arrives, we find our very female staff next to the very male theater staff. 

“It feels good, it’s moving, and it brings a very important value to this thing and it’s connected to the limbo. To be mothers and manage to direct a festival, to manage to create and perform, to be a home, to be the best, loving, accepting mothers who are present, and be whole in each place. We try not to come apart but to be filled by it.”

Intimadance will take place at Tmuna Theater on August 31 and September 1-3. For more information, visit www.tmu-na.org.il. 



Tags dance festival art COVID-19
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by