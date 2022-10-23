The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Vegan in Tel Aviv beats any and all expectations

Be Tel Aviv offers tours of every kind but one tour is based on the vegan restaurants across the city of Tel Aviv.

By DAVID HARRIS, MARK GORDON
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 04:26
Bana on leafy Nachmani Street refreshes its menu seasonally with the vegetables in some dishes changing daily (photo credit: MarkDavidPod)
Bana on leafy Nachmani Street refreshes its menu seasonally with the vegetables in some dishes changing daily
(photo credit: MarkDavidPod)

As students in Manchester, UK, our first real exposure to veganism was via the meatless cafe On The 8th Day. It was a stereotyper paradise: the food, people, hippie decor and politics.

But jump forward all-too-many years and our vegan experience is a very different story.

The Tel Aviv weather is perfect: just warm enough for those who still want to sit outside and catch the last rays of the day’s autumnal sun.

The setting is an unremarkable building on Nachmani Street. There’s no sign to tell you this is Bana, a terrific cafe with an open kitchen.

Chef Or sits next to us to describe a couple of his latest creations: a smoked-wheat tabbouleh on cashew-based tzatziki and mushrooms, and scallions and bok-choy in a nutty Greek skordalia sauce.

Bana on leafy Nachmani Street refreshes its menu seasonally with the vegetables in some dishes changing daily (credit: MarkDavidPod) Bana on leafy Nachmani Street refreshes its menu seasonally with the vegetables in some dishes changing daily (credit: MarkDavidPod)

He says he doesn’t feel limited by vegan dietary requirements when he and his colleagues come up with their new menus, which change with the seasons – the vegetables used can vary daily.

“Far from being restrictive, in many ways, vegan cooking is much easier,” says Or. “Cheese and butter both spoil very quickly. That’s not the case when you use alternatives made from cashew and vegetables.

Bana is one of three stops on the tour led by veteran guide and entrepreneur Eviatar Gover, CEO of Be Tel Aviv Tours. His resume takes in working the stalls in United States shopping malls, bartending, event production and, get this, a restaurant by the Ganges with a resident cow in the kitchen. Only in India, as they say.

Be Tel Aviv offers tours of every kind: bikes, graffiti, pubs, cocktails, markets and more. But this evening, it’s plant-based gastronomy.

Vegan tours with Be Tel Aviv

It’s a good 10-minute walk to stop number two, the phenomenal Green Roll vegan sushi bar on Ahad Ha’am Street.

We ran out of superlatives for the quality of the product clearly made with a lot of love by owner Eliran and his team. Not a fish fillet in sight but we swore we could taste the tuna and salmon in the rolls after taking a few moments to admire and photograph the immaculately-presented platter.

The cafe is beautifully decorated and even offers a double-width chaise lounge for a quick post-prandial snooze or the perfect Instagram moment. As we interview Eliran for our Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition, his staff take a well-deserved break from kitchen duties and one by one peek at their boss, as he describes his dishes to our listeners. Eliran plans to open Green Roll branches elsewhere in Israel but he also has the US in his sights.

Time to move on but before we leave, we say “Hi” to another of Eviatar’s groups on the vegan tour and arrange to meet up for dessert at our final destination for the evening.

It's not a hard sell. Eviatar isn’t vegan but he does buy into the philosophy for the sake of the future of our planet. The three top pollutants in order, he says, are industry, food production and transportation.

“Just think,” he says as we take a pause from reading the menu at venue three, “Put together the pollution from cars, trucks, planes and all the other modes of transport and that is surpassed by the bad stuff we pump into the environment in order to eat.”

Green Roll on Ahad Ha'am Street offers explosive tastes and original decor (credit: MarkDavidPod) Green Roll on Ahad Ha'am Street offers explosive tastes and original decor (credit: MarkDavidPod)

He’s a proponent of each of us making a small gesture. In his own case, Evi doesn’t buy products tested on animals. As for the rest of us, he suggests that given how much methane is released into the atmosphere for us to enjoy our steaks, perhaps we could adopt Meatless Monday as a regular practice.

Back to the food...

Meshek Barzilay is top-end vegan. The award-winning kitchen has become a firm favorite in the Neve Zedek neighborhood, trying to stay true to its roots in Moshav Yarkona in Hod Hasharon. The restaurant moved to Tel Aviv in 2013 and has been packed ever since.

For us, it was a mushroom (yes, again. We love them.) medley on a walnut-based cream sauce, followed by desserts and tea.

Fuldan, whom we bumped into earlier on a parallel tour joined us as we shared lemon tart with aquafaba topping, tiramisu and a cashew cheesecake. She is in Tel Aviv for a week en route to a conference in Amman, Jordan. Fuldan’s family is of Turkish origin and she lives in Germany. It’s been a dream of hers to visit Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. And when in Tel Aviv…

“I’ve heard the vegan scene is huge here so I decided to try it out,” she says between bites. “I’m not vegan at all but I love to eat vegan because it’s super light, they use good vegetables and I like the whole philosophy behind it even though I don’t stick to it myself.”

This is music to Eviatar. He wants people to sample this healthy lifestyle, to take on board its messages, maybe make some small changes in behavior to help the environment but above all to go home better educated, sated and smiling.

The writers were the guests or Be Tel Aviv Tours (www.betelavivtours.com). Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition (www.jpost.com/podcast/travel-edition)



Tags Tel Aviv Tourism restaurants tel aviv vegan tour diet
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by