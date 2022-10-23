The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Naftali Bennett announces opening of Einstein Museum in Jerusalem

"Tomorrow the government will approve the actual construction of the museum," Bennett said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 01:51
Albert Einstein in 1947 (photo credit: ORREN JACK TURNER/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Albert Einstein in 1947
(photo credit: ORREN JACK TURNER/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Israel will finalize approval for the establishment of an Albert Einstein museum in Jerusalem on Sunday, Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced in a Twitter thread on Saturday night.

"Tomorrow I fulfill a little dream of mine," the tweet read. "When I was prime minister, I was told that Albert Einstein bequeathed his archive and all his writings to the Hebrew University when he died. I asked what we are doing with it, and I replied that there is an archive."

Einstein, perhaps best known for his theory of general relativity and for his contributions to the invention of the atomic bomb during WWII, was Jewish and helped found the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"I told my fellow ministers that Albert Einstein is an asset, the most powerful brand in the world that symbolizes wisdom, science and genius, and that we are actually sitting on a treasure of gold, but we are hiding it," Bennett said. "All over the world, in China, India, the US and in general, Albert Einstein is synonymous with genius—and we don't take advantage of that?! The ministers voted unanimously in favor."

Bennett added: "Tomorrow the government will approve the actual construction of the museum, with a budget of NIS 41 million."

Bringing Einstein's work to future generations

"Israeli teenagers will be able to be inspired by him [Einstein], as well as tourists and scientists from all over the world."

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

He noted that the museum will enable tourists and Israeli youth to learn about the renowned scientist.

"Israeli teenagers will be able to be inspired by him [Einstein], as well as tourists and scientists from all over the world," he said. "I hope that the Einstein Museum will add another layer of attraction to our capital city, Jerusalem."



Tags Naftali Bennett museum Albert Einstein wwii world war ii
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by