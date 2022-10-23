Naftali Bennett announces opening of Einstein Museum in Jerusalem

Israel will finalize approval for the establishment of an Albert Einstein museum in Jerusalem on Sunday, Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced in a Twitter thread on Saturday night.

"Tomorrow I fulfill a little dream of mine," the tweet read. "When I was prime minister, I was told that Albert Einstein bequeathed his archive and all his writings to the Hebrew University when he died. I asked what we are doing with it, and I replied that there is an archive."

Einstein, perhaps best known for his theory of general relativity and for his contributions to the invention of the atomic bomb during WWII, was Jewish and helped found the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"I told my fellow ministers that Albert Einstein is an asset, the most powerful brand in the world that symbolizes wisdom, science and genius, and that we are actually sitting on a treasure of gold, but we are hiding it," Bennett said. "All over the world, in China, India, the US and in general, Albert Einstein is synonymous with genius—and we don't take advantage of that?! The ministers voted unanimously in favor."

Bennett added: "Tomorrow the government will approve the actual construction of the museum, with a budget of NIS 41 million."

מדינת ישראל מקימה את מוזיאון איינשטיין בירושלים.מחר אני מגשים חלום קטן שלי. בהיותי ראש הממשלה, סיפרו לי שאלברט איינשטיין הוריש במותו לאוניברסיטה העברית את הארכיון שלו ואת כל כתביו. שאלתי מה אנחנו עושים עם זה, ונעניתי שיש ארכיון. >> pic.twitter.com/PfGbOKZIrP — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) October 22, 2022

Bringing Einstein's work to future generations

He noted that the museum will enable tourists and Israeli youth to learn about the renowned scientist.

"Israeli teenagers will be able to be inspired by him [Einstein], as well as tourists and scientists from all over the world," he said. "I hope that the Einstein Museum will add another layer of attraction to our capital city, Jerusalem."