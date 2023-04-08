The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tel Aviv Museum of Art among world’s 100 most visited museums

"This is a remarkable achievement for the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, to be ranked among the largest and most renowned museums globally."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 8, 2023 05:19
ONE OF THE works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama which were displayed at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. (photo credit: ELAD SARIG)
Tel Aviv Museum was ranked 48th in the list of 100 museums with the highest number of visitors in the world in 2022, according to the international art magazine The Art Newspaper.

According to the list, it had over a million visitors in the past year.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the Tel Aviv Museum of Art was included in the list. The museum is the only Israeli museum to be included in this prestigious list, which includes the world’s leading museums.

Last year, the museum was ranked 56th on the list, but this year it has climbed to 48th place, mainly due to a record-breaking 670,000 visitors to the exhibition of the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The list is published annually and is based on the number of visitors to museums around the world. The Tel Aviv Museum of Art has made it to this high position on the list thanks to an impressive number of over one million visitors (1,070,714) in 2022.

YAYOI KUSAMA’s ‘The Spirits of the Pumpkin’ at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. (credit: SHARON LUXENBURG) YAYOI KUSAMA’s ‘The Spirits of the Pumpkin’ at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. (credit: SHARON LUXENBURG)

Record-breaking exhibitions

The exhibition that broke the record for the number of visitors to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, and in Israel as a whole, was “A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe” by the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Other major exhibitions, which attracted large crowds of visitors to the museum during the past year, were The Last Photograph: Ran Tal after Micha Bar-Am; Material Imagination: Israeli Art from the Museum’s Collection; Annette Messager: Desires, Disorders; Shira Zelwer: Gathering of Birds’ by the Schiff Art Prize-winning artist, as well as special projects such as the Museum’s 90th anniversary events and Tel Aviv Museum of Art – Minecraft Version, which was a drawing stone to a young, new audience, and increased the Museum’s digital activity.

“This is a remarkable achievement for the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, to be ranked among the largest and most renowned museums globally. Amid these challenging times and on the eve of Passover, the holiday of liberty, this news brings immense joy, as the Museum gains international recognition, placing it at the forefront of the global art scene,” said Tania Coen Uzzielli, director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

