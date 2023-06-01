In pictures: Israelis march in Jerusalem for pride, LGBT rights

Some 30,000 Israelis gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday for the Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March in a show of support for the capital's LGBT community amid heavy police presence.

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

Participants in the annual Jerusalem pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Participants in the annual Jerusalem pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Booths were also set up by NGOs, community organizations and some judicial reform protest leaders, including one booth by Darkenu which sold "I Love Bagatz" [the High Court of Justice] shirts and stickers.

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

A group of mothers showed up to the March to offer free hugs to participants with t-shirts reading "everyone needs a parent's love."

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

Thousands were seen marching later on Thursday afternoon through the streets of Jerusalem.

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.