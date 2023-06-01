The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

In pictures: Israelis march in Jerusalem for pride, LGBT rights

Check out the best snapshots from a colorful march in Jerusalem, attended by some 30,000 Israelis all over the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 18:38
Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Some 30,000 Israelis gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday for the Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March in a show of support for the capital's LGBT community amid heavy police presence.

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE) Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
Participants in the annual Jerusalem pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Participants in the annual Jerusalem pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Participants in the annual Jerusalem pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Participants in the annual Jerusalem pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Booths were also set up by NGOs, community organizations and some judicial reform protest leaders, including one booth by Darkenu which sold "I Love Bagatz" [the High Court of Justice] shirts and stickers.

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE) Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

A group of mothers showed up to the March to offer free hugs to participants with t-shirts reading "everyone needs a parent's love."

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE) Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

Thousands were seen marching later on Thursday afternoon through the streets of Jerusalem.

Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) Israelis march in Jerusalem during the pride march on June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Gay Pride Jerusalem LGBT jerusalem gay pride Israelis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by