'Come On Over' to Christina Aguilera's concert in Rishon Lezion in August

Christina Aguilera will grace the stage for a one-time concert at Live Park in Rishon Lezion on August 10, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 09:30

Updated: JUNE 15, 2023 10:01
Christina Aguilera (photo credit: Live Nation)
Christina Aguilera
(photo credit: Live Nation)

LiveNation on Thursday announced a highly-anticipated performance of international pop icon Christina Aguilera in Israel. 

Aguilera, known for her powerhouse vocals and immense influence in the pop music industry, will grace the stage for a one-time concert at Live Park in Rishon Lezion on August 10, 2023.

The legendary singer-songwriter is set to celebrate an impressive milestone - 25 years in the music business - with her Israeli fans. Having achieved countless awards and honors throughout her career, including an astonishing five Grammy Awards, Aguilera stands as a true trailblazer in the industry.

Recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the greatest singers of all time, Aguilera's impact extends far beyond her remarkable vocal abilities.

Forbes hailed her as the most successful artist of the first decade of the 21st century, while Time magazine bestowed upon her the title of the most influential woman in 2007.

Christina Aguilera at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2006 (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Christina Aguilera at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2006 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Notable moments throughout the years

In a groundbreaking moment, she became an icon for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, becoming the first artist to be honored on the LGBTQ+ series of stars on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For an impressive five-year period, Aguilera served as a judge on the acclaimed American television show, The Voice. Her insights and guidance alongside fellow judges Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams captivated audiences worldwide.

One of Aguilera's most renowned hits, Beautiful, has solidified its status as a timeless classic of the 2000s, serving as a personal anthem of empowerment for countless individuals over the past two decades. The song climbed the charts as well as landing an impressive second place on Galgalantz's decade chart.

Her extensive repertoire of chart-topping songs includes the unforgettable, "Genie In A Bottle," "Hurt, Ain't No Other Man," "Fighter," "Candyman," "Dirty," "What A Girl Wants," "Come On Over" and "Can't Hold Us Down." These tracks have dominated both airwaves and sales charts globally, solidifying Aguilera's status as an international star.

In addition to her successful solo endeavors, Aguilera collaborated with leading artists, lending her powerhouse vocals to mega-hits such as Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" and Pitbull's "Feel This Moment."

In 2001, Aguilera spearheaded a remarkable cover of "Lady Marmalade" for the critically acclaimed film Moulin Rouge. Teaming with Missy Elliot, P!nk and M.I.A., their rendition of the song captivated audiences and further showcased Aguilera's versatility and star power.

Fans in Israel that are eager to witness this extraordinary live performance can secure their tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Tickets are available at https://tm.ticketmaster.co.il/s/christinaaguilera



Tags singer rishon lezion Concert pop music
