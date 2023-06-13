A third Bruno Mars show in Israel could be in the works - report

A third Israel concert by US pop star Bruno Mars could be in the works, with US events promoter Live Nation considering as much after his first two shows sold out almost immediately, making him arguably the most commercially successful performer in Israeli history.

"It depends on Bruno's schedule and if he can add another show on some other day," a source close to the production said. "He has more shows in other places and it depends if it will be possible to move all the equipment in time."

The source also said it depended on financial considerations, such as checking the viability of selling tickets to a third show.

Bruno Mars: The most successful performer in Israeli history?

All tickets to Bruno Mars' second show, set for October 7, were sold out in a matter of hours after they went on sale. So far, the singer's concerts have sold a grand total of 125,000 tickets for his two concerts, one on October 4 and the other on October 7. Pre-sale tickets were also bought at an unprecedented rate, with very few tickets left to be purchased by the general public at all.

On social media, several users said they waited hours on the website to purchase tickets only to be kicked out in the end.

Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars will be performing in Tel Aviv in October 2023. (credit: Live Nation)

"I was in the 4,000th place in line and it then kicked me out and said I was in the 67,000th place! Then it kicked me out again!" One user wrote.

Another user wrote that they "Waited for hours to buy a ticket after pre-registering and the site just crashed!"

Bruno Mars is one of the biggest pop stars of his generation, having been behind such major pop hits like "Uptown Funk," "Grenade," "The Lazy Song," and "Just the Way You Are." He also was involved in the songs "Nothin' on You" by B.o.B. and "Billionaire" by Travy McCoy.

Over the past few years, Mars, alongside rapper Anderson Paak, has been part of the duo Silk Sonic. His Israel concerts come as part of his world tour. Just three days earlier, he is set to perform in Tiblisi, Georgia.