The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

A third Bruno Mars show in Israel could be in the works - report

After quickly selling out his two shows in Israel, Live Nation is considering a third concert for Bruno Mars in the Jewish state.

By SAGI BEN NUN/WALLA!
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 10:34
Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, April 3, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, April 3, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

A third Israel concert by US pop star Bruno Mars could be in the works, with US events promoter Live Nation considering as much after his first two shows sold out almost immediately, making him arguably the most commercially successful performer in Israeli history.

"It depends on Bruno's schedule and if he can add another show on some other day," a source close to the production said. "He has more shows in other places and it depends if it will be possible to move all the equipment in time." 

The source also said it depended on financial considerations, such as checking the viability of selling tickets to a third show.

Bruno Mars: The most successful performer in Israeli history?

All tickets to Bruno Mars' second show, set for October 7, were sold out in a matter of hours after they went on sale. So far, the singer's concerts have sold a grand total of 125,000 tickets for his two concerts, one on October 4 and the other on October 7. Pre-sale tickets were also bought at an unprecedented rate, with very few tickets left to be purchased by the general public at all.

On social media, several users said they waited hours on the website to purchase tickets only to be kicked out in the end.

Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars will be performing in Tel Aviv in October 2023. (credit: Live Nation) Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars will be performing in Tel Aviv in October 2023. (credit: Live Nation)

"I was in the 4,000th place in line and it then kicked me out and said I was in the 67,000th place! Then it kicked me out again!" One user wrote. 

Another user wrote that they "Waited for hours to buy a ticket after pre-registering and the site just crashed!"

Bruno Mars is one of the biggest pop stars of his generation, having been behind such major pop hits like "Uptown Funk," "Grenade," "The Lazy Song," and "Just the Way You Are." He also was involved in the songs "Nothin' on You" by B.o.B. and "Billionaire" by Travy McCoy.

Over the past few years, Mars, alongside rapper Anderson Paak, has been part of the duo Silk Sonic. His Israel concerts come as part of his world tour. Just three days earlier, he is set to perform in Tiblisi, Georgia.



Tags Tel Aviv music performance Bruno Mars Concert
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by