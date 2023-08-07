The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli Academy of Film and Television announces Ophir nominees

The winner of the Ophir Award for Best Movie becomes Israel’s official selection for consideration for a Best International Feature nomination.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 02:30
‘SEVEN BLESSINGS’ (photo credit: United King Films / Maria Brodkin)
‘SEVEN BLESSINGS’
(photo credit: United King Films / Maria Brodkin)

The Israeli Academy of Film and Television just announced its nominees for the Ophir Awards, to be awarded in a ceremony on September 10, and the list features the usual surprises and snubs. 

Through a quirk in the nominating process, movies that have not yet been released can be nominated and there is usually a time lag of months, even years, before many nominees hit theaters. At the same time, some movies that have been released recently are not on the list of eligible films, such as Amit Ulman’s wonderful musical, The City, so the process is complicated.

The five movies that did get nominated feature diverse themes. Home, directed by Benny Fredman, tells the story of a young ultra-Orthodox man who opens a computer store serving a haredi neighborhood and finds himself threatened by those who want to keep technology and the Internet away from the community. 

Dani Rosenberg’s The Vanishing Soldier, which will soon have its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival – currently underway – is about a soldier who flees a battle in Gaza and secretly heads back to Tel Aviv, while his commanders are certain he was taken prisoner. Maayan Rypp’s The Other Widow focuses on a costume designer at a Tel Aviv theater who cannot grieve openly when her married playwright lover dies suddenly. 

Adar Shafran’s Running on Sand is about an Eritrean refugee about to be deported from Israel who is able to flee and ends up being mistaken for a struggling soccer team’s new foreign player. Ayelet Menahemi’s Seven Blessings tells the story of a bride-to-be from a Moroccan family, who was given to her infertile aunt when she was a young child, who returns to Israel for her wedding and unravels family secrets. It was co-written by its star, Reymonde Amsallem. 

ADIR MILLER in Avi Nesher’s upcoming film ‘The Monkey House.’ (credit: Artomas Productions/Iris Nesher) ADIR MILLER in Avi Nesher’s upcoming film ‘The Monkey House.’ (credit: Artomas Productions/Iris Nesher)

Other films and nominees

Three excellent films which did not make the Best Picture cut this year are Avi Nesher’s The Monkey House, Matan Yair’s A Room of His Own, and Ofir Raul Graizer’s America, although Nesher and Yair are nominated in the Best Director category, and Yair also received a nomination for Best Screenplay.

Among the nominees for Best Actor are Sasson Gabay, for his performance as a father trying to help his troubled daughter living in Paris in Eitan Green’s My Daughter My Love, which also received a Best Screenplay nod for Green, and Dror Keren for Ron Ninio’s Tor Preida (“Farewell Column”), in which he plays a columnist who receives threats against his autistic son, while his daughter is protesting against the prime minister. 

Roy Nik is nominated for playing a Haredi man fighting to keep his computer shop open in Home; and Michael Moshonov, for his portrayal of a troubled young man who returns to Israel after his father’s death, in the movie, America; Ido Tako’s performance as a soldier who goes AWOL in The Vanishing Soldier gets him on the list too. 

Two fine performances that did not make the list are Adir Miller’s turn as a vain, forgotten novelist in The Monkey House and Gilad Lederman as a troubled teen in A Room of His Own. 

In the Best Actress category, Reymonde Amsallem is nominated twice, once for Seven Blessings and a second time for her performance as a criminal profiler in Noam Kaplan’s The Future. The other nominees in this category are Suzanna Papian for her role as a young actress in The Monkey House; Oshrat Ingadashet, who plays a florist in America; and Dana Ivgy as a grief-stricken lover in The Other Widow. If Ivgy wins, she will become the actress with the most Ophirs, since she has won Best Actress twice, for Or and Zero Motivation, and Best Supporting Actress Ophir for Next to Her. 

In the supporting actor category, Ala Dakka is nominated for The Monkey House, Ezra Dagan for Delegation, Dror Keren for Home, Albert Ilouz for My Daughter My Love, and Maor Schwitzer for Matchmaking. The Supporting Actress nominees are Shani Cohen for The Monkey House, a first nomination for this popular actress; Ania Bukstein for The Other Widow; Tiki Dayan for Seven Blessings; Efrat Ben-Zur for The Vanished Soldier; and Samar Qupty for The Future.

The winner of the Ophir Award for Best Movie becomes Israel’s official selection for consideration for a Best International Feature nomination (in a category previously known as Best Foreign Language Film). Israel has had 10 nominations without a win in this category, the most of any country, and has not had a nominee since 2012. No Israeli film has made the shortlist since 2017. It will be interesting to see if this year’s Ophir winner is able to break through. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by