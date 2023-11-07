The JSO’s ‘prayer for Israel’

At a jazz fundraiser gig in Tel Aviv a couple of weeks ago, veteran singer-songwriter Miki Gabrielov corrected the old adage that suggests that “When the cannons roar, the muses fall silent.”

The man was as good as his word then, and he offers a repeat performance on Tuesday (November 7, 6 p.m.), when he takes part in the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (JSO) “A Prayer for Israel” concert at the Jerusalem Theatre.

A musical memorial

The event is timed to take place exactly one month after the savage attack by Hamas terrorists on communities in the Gaza envelope led to the ongoing fighting.

The concert takes place in front of a live audience, in accordance with current Home Front Command guidelines, and there will be live broadcasts on YouTube and Facebook.

"The concert is to show our desire for the return home of our soldiers, and the hostages and those missing," says JSO general director Ofer Amsalem.

The orchestra has lined up a star-studded cast for the occasion with Gil Shohat on the conductor’s podium and a string of A-lister soloists on the roster from a range of genres, including celebrated sopranos Keren Hadar and Daniella Lugassy, internationally acclaimed countertenor David D’Or, UK-born cantor Simon Cohen, 23-year-old singer-songwriter Elyav Zohar – who just happens to be the son of current Culture Minister Miki Zohar – and Gabrielov.

The eclectic 90-minute program includes an operatic slot from Verdi’s Nabucco, a symphonic poem by Czech composer Bedrich Smetana, a string of Gavrielov’s best-known songs, the second movement of Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto, “Papa Can You Hear Me” from Barbra Streisand’s award-winning movie Yentl, and “Adon Olam” featuring Cohen and D’Or.

For more information: jso.co.il/en/