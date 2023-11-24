Israel-Hamas war: 18 Arik Einstein songs to listen in time of war, loss

If only Arik Einstein were here.

If only he could sing to us, comfort us.

But it’s been exactly 10 years since Einstein, one of the most beloved of Israeli musicians, passed away suddenly at the age of 74. Israeli fans have been missing him ever since, but the longing for his soothing voice is stronger than ever these days, given the ongoing war.

Einstein was known as a modest man, an Israeli who never owned a cellphone, who lived most of his life in a small Tel Aviv apartment where he grew up, and who preferred to sing for friends in the studio than to perform at concerts.

It’s a struggle to describe him to those who don’t know who he was, but the best I can come up with is that he was some combination of Paul McCartney, Frank Sinatra, and Pete Seeger rolled into one. He had extraordinary charm and when he sang, it was as if he were speaking each word from his heart, not just reciting lyrics he had memorized. He wrote the lyrics for many of his songs and collaborated with the greatest Israeli musicians and poets. But no matter who got the credit, every song he sang was an Arik Einstein song. Arik Einstein 521 (credit: Courtesy:PR)

He had movie-star good looks and appeared in a number of films, but his career took off when the movie industry was in the doldrums. Had it been stronger, he would have been Israel’s greatest star as well as its greatest singer.In normal times, there would have been many tribute concerts to Einstein, but those will come after the war. Meanwhile, KAN 88 FM is featuring tributes to him starting on Sunday and continuing throughout the week.

I have selected, in no particular order, 18 of his songs that I believe make for the most appropriate soundtrack for this time of war and loss. He has always provided a soundtrack for Israeli life, and his work is relevant now more than ever.

Timely Arik Einstein songs to listen to during the war