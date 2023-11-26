Chess4Solidarity holds event with Gaza hostages' families

Israeli chess clubs initiated an event in conjunction with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, highlighting that many chess games would not be able to take place without hostages returning home.

The event took place in Savyon, a city in central Israel, and was one of many activities that was used to raise awareness for the return of the abductees.

The event was attended by Hungary's ambassador to Israel, Zoltan Santgiorzi, in order to show solidarity and support for the state of Israel.

The event was held alongside the photos of Israel's missing children, intended to instill emotion that was both empowering and meaningful.

In addition, an online event was held as part of Chess4Solidarity, a UNESCO-recognized world project. The project is intended to promote cultural dialogue, leading to the return of the abducted. Participants in ''Chess for Solidarity'' (credit: SAVYON CITY SPOKESPERSON)

An event that crosses borders

The event was organized in just two days, and drew close to 300 participants worldwide. The event drew participation from nations such as Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, and even the Palestinian territories alongside Israeli participants, calling for the immediate release of hostages, particularly children held captive.

Eitan Stiva, the second Israeli astronaut, Rabbi Boris Gelfand, the former Israeli world champion of chess, and Yossi Arueti from the headquarters for the kidnapped made emotional, empowering remarks in front of a large Israeli and international audience. Advertisement

Li Min Peng, a Ukrainian with Chinese roots, won 8 out of 9 rounds in the primary competition.

The event was available for chess viewers around the world to give commentary and watch the competition.