Iceland threatens to pull out of Eurovision if Israel competes

The Association of Composers and Lyricists of Iceland (FTT) has voiced its objection to Iceland's participation in Eurovision 2024 unless Israel is disqualified.

In an official statement on their Facebook page, the board announced that they had formally requested the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RÚV) to refrain from participating in Eurovision, urging solidarity with the recent exclusion of Russia from the contest.

They emphasized the importance of taking a stand against war and the loss of innocent lives, asserting that choices must be made to withdraw participation from events that clash with their values as individuals and as a nation.

While the association has not yet responded officially, concerns have arisen regarding Yehuda Saado's ability to compete in a competition that desecrates the Sabbath. Noa Kirel at Eurovision (credit: EBU, KAN 11)

Eurovision Broadcasting Union: Israel should not be banned

Earlier this week, the European Broadcasting Union, responsible for the contest, stated in a letter to a Belgian newspaper that the Israel Broadcasting Authority adheres to all competition rules and should not be banned from participating due to recent calls for boycotts amidst the Gaza conflict. They stressed that Eurovision is a competition between public broadcasters and not governments, with Israeli public broadcasting having participated for five decades.

Furthermore, the union affirmed that Israel participates in other international competitions without exclusion. It emphasized that Eurovision remains an apolitical event, uniting audiences worldwide.

Recently, the Eurovision fan site Eurovoix announced its refusal to cover the prelude program to the main event due to its perceived political nature, encouraging others to adopt a similar stance.