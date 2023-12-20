Mural honoring lives lost unveiled at Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem

An impressive mural depicts portraits of Shirel Haim-Pour, who was murdered on October 7 at the Nahal Oz base near the Gaza Strip, and Mahsa Amini, who died after a beating by the Revolutionary Guards in Iran last year. Shirel’s portrait is composed of 7,000 tiles, symbolizing the 1,200 lives lost in the same attack, along with 240 hostages taken by Hamas terrorists into the Gaza Strip.

Beyond the tragedy of these two young women, the murals carry a powerful message calling on women worldwide, the Esthers of our time, to stand up for freedom and equality.

Mural captures rich history of friendship between Persia, Jewish people

The mural encapsulates a rich history of friendship between Persia and the Jewish people, spanning 3,000 years. It serves as a reminder that enmity only emerged in the last 50 years due to the Iranian regime’s threats to freedom and global security.

The mural incorporates verses from Jeremiah 3:17 and Jeremiah 49:38, highlighting the importance of Jerusalem as well as God’s unique plan for the Iranian people. Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem (credit: Shai Gil )

The mural is a collaborative effort produced by Hooman Khalili and designed by Justin Mcginnis, Ryan Tsuen, Hooman Khalili, and Kent Jordan.