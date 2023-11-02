Iranian Jews have been receiving phone calls since the beginning of Israel's war in Gaza, threatening them and demanding that they break off contact with family members in Israel, according to a report from UK-based Iran International.

Following these threats, many Iranian Jews began leaving family group chats with Israeli relatives and even blocking their phone numbers.

Jews living in Shiraz and Tehran specifically, have received phone calls telling them to cease any electronic communication with their relatives after a committee headed by the country's attorney general “criminalized any action aimed at confirming, strengthening and consolidating Israel in cyberspace.”

Using Israeli-owned social media platforms was also banned, according to the report.

According to Iran International, Iranian Jews have also held some small protests in synagogues declaring that Judaism must be differentiated from Zionism. A man holds up a poster of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani next to a burning Israeli flag as Iranians attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Failed propaganda

The Iranian government has been attempting to use the state to engineer displays of support for the Palestinians and Hamas. Most notably a soccer game between Esteghlal and Persepolis in which fans booed during a minute of silence which was held to support Gaza.