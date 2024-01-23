Shira Haas to transition from screen to stage in West End debut

Shira Haas has won Ophir Awards and been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe, but now she is moving from the screen to the stage and will be appearing in a musical on London’s West End.

Playbill reported that she has been cast in Opening Night, an upcoming musical with a score by Rufus Wainwright and a book by Ido van Hove, which will open at the Gielgud Theatre in March. It is based on a 1977 movie by John Cassavetes and tells the story of Myrtle, an actress who is traumatized by witnessing one of her fans die.

Shira Haas internationally known

Myrtle will be played by BAFTA-winning Sheridan Smith. The cast will also include such acclaimed actors as Hadley Fraser, Nicola Hughes, Amy Lennox, John Marquez, Benjamin Walker, and Rebecca Thornhill.

Haas became known internationally after the Israeli series, Shtisel, was picked up by Netflix. She became the first Israeli nominated for an Emmy Award when she starred as a young American woman fleeing her ultra-Orthodox community in Unorthodox and she also won an Independent Spirit Award for this role. She was awarded the Best Actress prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for the 2020 Israeli movie, Asia, directed by Ruthy Pribar. Israeli actresses Alena Yiv, left, and Shira Haas play a mother and daughter in ''Asia,'' an award-winning Israeli film now seeing a US release. (credit: MENEMSHA FILMS)

Haas will also star in Marvel’s fourth Captain America film, Captain America: Brave New World, alongside Harrison Ford and Liv Tyler, which is set to be released next year. She can currently be seen as a British detective in the time-travel suspense series, Bodies, on Netflix.