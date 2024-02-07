Jerusalem Film Festival welcomes new artistic director

The Jerusalem Cinematheque announced Monday that Elad Samorzik, Jerusalem Film Festival’s artistic director for the past decade, will be leaving his post and will be replaced by Orr Sigoli.

Samorzik served as the artistic director of 10 festivals, from 2014 to the present. He first worked with the festival’s former executive director, Noa Regev, and later with Roni Mahadav-Levin, who took over from Regev.

Samorzik initiated several new competitions, developed the festival’s Industry Days program, expanded international partnerships, and increased the number of films and screenings. Throughout his tenure, the annual number of viewers grew to 70,000 and cash prizes reached NIS 1 million.

During these years, hundreds of international filmmakers and film industry professionals attended the festival, including Helen Mirren, Oliver Stone, Claire Denis, the Dardenne Brothers, Ruben Östlund, Pawel Pawlikowsky, Laurie Anderson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quentin Tarantino, John Turturro, Whit Stillman, Anthony Bregman, David Mamet, and Park Chan-wook.

Following a lengthy search process, the Jerusalem Cinematheque selected Sigoli as the Jerusalem Film Festival’s new artistic director. Sigoli and Samorzik will work together on the next edition, which will take place from July 18-28.

Who is Orr Sigoli?

Sigoli is a graduate of the Jerusalem Sam Spiegel Film and Television School. He previously worked as a movie channels programmer for yes-satellite-TV, as well as a film critic for City Mouse, Calcalist, and Globes. In 2010, he co-founded Srita.net, an independent film site, where he is head writer and assistant editor.

In 2019, he began working as the artistic director of Holon Cinematheque five years ago. In 2020, he published his first novel and his second novel is set to be published in 2024.

The Jerusalem Cinematheque’s board of directors and Mahadav-Levin welcomed Sigoli and thanked Samorzik for his years of service. Samorzik said in a statement, “After a decade at the festival, I have decided to leave my position and move on to new challenges. It was an incredible honor to serve as artistic director of the Jerusalem Film Festival for so many years and work with a team that became such a meaningful part of my life. I have known Orr Sigoli for many years; he is a true cinephile and I am certain that the festival will benefit greatly from his deep commitment to the art of film.”

Sigoli said, “Becoming the artistic director of the Jerusalem Film Festival is a dream come true. The festival and the city became a great love of mine during my time as a student in Jerusalem. I am a firm believer in the role of cinema in the cultural landscape and am therefore honored and very much looking forward to being a part of this important and wonderful institution, showcasing the best of world cinema to tens of thousands of viewers every year, as well as the most noteworthy and interesting Israeli and international filmmakers.”