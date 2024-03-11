Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel Wins Best Hotel in Israel for 2023 from World Travel Awards

The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel is the best hotel in Israel for 2023, according to the World Travel Awards website. The five-star hotel is located on the Tel Aviv-Jaffa waterfront, adjacent to the Gordon Marina. The hotel boasts 15 floors, was upgraded several years ago, and includes suites with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, a business center, and more. The Carlton is adjacent to Tel Aviv’s business and entertainment center. The hotel’s rooftop overlooks a 360-degree view of Tel Aviv-Jaffa with a luxurious fitness area, spa, and rooftop pool.

The World Travel Awards organization annually honors excellence in the travel industry and has been described by The Wall Street Journal as the “Oscar of the Travel Industry.” The results are based on travel agencies, industry professionals, and the general public from over 160 countries.

Yossi Navi, general manager of the Carlton Hotel: “We are excited about WTA’s selection of the Carlton Tel Aviv as the best hotel in Israel. This is a certificate of honor for the entire Israeli tourism industry and for hotels in Tel Aviv in particular. It is the Oscar of the tourism industry, and when such a body chooses us as the best hotel, the bar is raised for continuing to maintain this ranking for our clientele, which includes businessmen, tourists who come to Israel, Israeli visitors, and of course diplomats and heads of state who regularly stay at the hotel.”