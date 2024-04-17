Oren Kessler awarded Sami Rohr Prize for 'Palestine 1936,' receives $100,000

Oren Kessler, a former Jerusalem Post reporter, has been awarded the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish literature for his book Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict. The award includes a $100,000 prize.

The book, published by Rowman and Littlefield, has been commended for its balanced portrayal of the origins of the Middle East conflict, resonating significantly with contemporary concerns.

The Sami Rohr organization described Kessler's work as "heralded for its nuanced and balanced narrative," offering a "thought-provoking analysis" of the historical events. Kessler's ability to navigate the complexities of the subject of the Middle East and Israel provides readers with insights into the actions and perspectives of individuals involved in the conflict.

Kessler's meticulous research and compelling storytelling are highlighted as key elements that shed light on the pivotal period in history, offering a deeper understanding of the forces shaping the region to this day.

Upon receiving the award, Oren Kessler said, "I’m humbled and grateful beyond words for this tremendous honor, and to be joining this family of extraordinary authors whom I’ve read and admired for so long."

Honoring Kessler's work

Oren Kessler's book cover (17/4/2024) (credit: VIA THE NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)

George Rohr, speaking on behalf of the Rohr Family, emphasized the authors' contributions to Jewish literature, stating, "In periods of chaos and confusion throughout Jewish history, we have always turned to defining moments in our past for guidance." He highlighted the authors' skill in illuminating pivotal events and figures, underscoring the relevance of their work to contemporary challenges, saying, "These authors have skillfully illuminated pivotal events and people, offering us invaluable lessons for the challenges facing us as a people today."

Debra Goldberg, Director of the Samir Rohr Prize, extended her congratulations to the new Fellows, expressing, "Warmest congratulations." She emphasized the broader impact of their collective efforts, stating that it, "[enriches] the global Jewish and literary communities, highlighting the enduring relevance of past events in understanding and shaping our present and future."

The finalists to possibly receive the awards were Jeremy Eichler, Michael Frank, Natalie Livingstone, and Kessler.

Eichler was nominated for his work "Time's Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance," which explores the ability of classical music to memorialize the horrors of the Holocaust. Frank was nominated for writing the book "One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost Worl. Frank's text offers a peek into the history of the Jewish community of Rhodes prior to its destruction by the Nazi regime. Livingstone is the author of "The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World's Most Famous Dynasty," which examines women who shaped the Rothschild dynasty.