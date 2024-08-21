The NB Haifa School of Design has launched its 2023 graduates’ exhibition, featuring works from the departments of Visual Communication Design, Architecture, Photography, and Fashion Design. This year, the Visual Communication Design Department has decided to award a central place in the graduates’ exhibition to the events of October 7 and the Gaza war, as well as to their classmate, Inbar Hyman, who was murdered while in Hamas captivity.

The exhibition, featuring 130 works by NB graduates will be shown until August 28 at the German Colony in Haifa (21 Haganim Street).

Pictured is ‘The Death of Escapism,’ a project by Noa Gritzer that deals with a dystopian reality of disaster at the heart of childhood.