Israel's art roundup: Bat Yam design, an artistic Revenge and God's word for sale

Tel Aviv

A new exhibition of paintings by Nil and Karin Romano is now being shown at the Minshar gallery. Curated by Ronit Yedaya, the twin sisters are delighted to present their twisted visions in an art school despite being entirely self-taught.

“For ten years, we are walking this path alone, paddling this canoe by ourselves since we were 24 years old,” they told The Jerusalem Post. “To be vetted by institutions is our fetish,” they chuckled.

The sisters, who paint together and operate in the world as one entity, will present works created over an 18-month period. The large paintings are entirely unique, vivid, with an intense and intricate language of perspectives and symbolism of their own making.

The rough perspectives and twisted human figures might bring to mind the energy Lady Frieda Harris placed in the tarot deck she painted. Printed after World War II, these were occult sacred symbols for a troubled age, much like the art the Romano twins make.

Yet, it also brings to mind the tense, violent rooms of Francis Bacon, or the human forms sculpted by Henry Moore.

Antisemitism in the art world

A casual observer might think that, due to their very personal path and punk attitudes, the sisters were spared the flood of hatred Israeli artists experienced after the October 7 Hamas terror attacks. This is not exactly how things stand. While many among their online followers showed great concern for their personal safety and even offered them housing outside Israel, others, who only recently admired their work and effused them with social media praise, became verbally toxic.

“We never thought we would experience antisemitism, it is terrifying – but we are irresistible,” they told the Post.

The sisters will visit the gallery and discuss their work on Saturday, December 9, at noon. Exhibit will be shown until Saturday, December 21. 18 David Hachmi Street, Tel Aviv. Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

A full century passed since Reuven Rubin painted Balfour Street in 1924. The painting is now on display at Beit Reuven for a limited time. Visitors can get a glimpse of how the first Hebrew city looked like four generations ago and note the high water tower, where a menorah was lit every Hanukkah.

14 Bialik Street. NIS 15-NIS 30 per admission ticket. Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jerusalem

The Ananeh Art Center in Ein Yael National Park welcomes guests who would like to spend some time in the lovely pine forest there and possibly meet the artists-in-residence. These include LA-born Tamar Shippony, who made aliyah when she was a teenager, and performance artist Berenika Shneider.

The lodge can host up to four guests and has all the amenities needed for a relaxed city break.

Two nights minimum. Weekdays are NIS 1,800 for two nights; during holidays and weekends, the cost is NIS 2,100. Call (02) 645-1866 to learn more and book a visit, or see their website: ananeh.art. English tours and meetings can be arranged.

Arad

Wednesday, December 11 – Meet artist Gabriel Klasmer and curator Leah Abir, who will discuss Klasmer’s latest exhibition at Arad’s Contemporary Art Center. Named Air Show after the Grand Palais aviation presentations in France, the objects Klasmer displays are a whimsical reference to the Zeppelins at the start of the 20th century and the childlike delight of large, air-filled wonders.

Klasmer is known in the Israeli art scene as one of the very few avant-garde artists who also has a sense of humor. This is quite apparent in previous works he created, like a 1973 performance during which he and Sharon Keren snuck into an official military award-giving ceremony at the Jerusalem Theatre and pretended to be among the heroes honored, and a performance on the terrace at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, in which Keren and Klasmer paid an Arab worker to build a wall inside the exhibition space.

Event is at 6 p.m. Free. Hebrew language. 28 Ben Yair Street, 2nd floor. Call (08) 955-1501 to learn more.

Holon

Visit The Institute for Voluntary Sensorial Deprivation, a new exhibition six years in the making by Chana Anushik Manhaimer, now shown at the Center for Digital Art (CDA). Curated by Udi Edelman, the video-art, performances, and art-objects spread over an entire floor deal with the overload many feel during an age saturated with attention-grabbing devices that beep, vibrate, and flash to get us to pay heed.

A funny twist on actual sensory deprivation methods, here patrons are able to control how their various senses are obstructed, which offers them new agency. It is interesting to note that five years ago, Aya Ben Ron created Field Hospital X, which offered visitors a path to express their trauma by screaming.

The current exhibition seems to take a new approach. In a society already traumatized by terror and bloodshed, an inner-looking perspective might be more useful.

4 Hamoraim Street. Opening hours: Tuesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (03) 556-8792 for more.

Bat Yam

A decade ago, the Design Terminal was a place the city used to store garbage cans. Today, the industrial space hosts an eco-friendly coffee shop that serves hot drinks from a salvaged bus. Waste water from this eatery is used in the garden, where workers learn the practical skills needed to work in a greenhouse, with plants provided by the Danziger – Dan Flower Farm.

Gad Dairies, with a factory working on the next street, offer their cheeses to feed patrons during exhibition openings and, in exchange, hold various meetings there.The concept here, Terminal CEO Ania Shani told the Post during a press tour, is that of a triangle. Social needs shape design; design serves business; and businesses give back to the larger society.

“From this place, people soar, and to this location, people return,” she said. “We want to be a personal growth enhancer to anyone who comes here.”

This means people who are currently coping with health issues, from depression to post-trauma, can come to the Terminal and learn new skills, thanks to a partnership with the National Insurance Institute.

“When I came here, I was a mess straight out of hospital,” one woman told the reporters. After shock therapy, she suffered from dental damage and did not see the point of even leaving the house. “They started me off by putting stickers on boxes at the jewelry design workshop.”

Having a place to go to and a job to do, however minor, can be a lifesaver to people in need. Today, this same woman designs and sells her own pieces at the Terminal.

The fusing of artistic talents and social needs does not end there. Around 70 people in the process of recovery are currently employed at one of the Terminal projects. A greenhouse project extends studio space and mentoring to wood-workers, potters, and jewelry makers.

During the tour, we were shown a unique holiday menorah. Among some families, there is a tradition of writing down personal wishes for the year ahead during the last night of Hanukkah when all eight candles burn. This new design comes with various notches to place these notes.

32 Ehud Kinnamon Street. Operated by OUTBOX – Designing Reality. Terminal accepts commissions for companies seeking designers or to host events. For more, visit designterminal.org.il.

Art news

Wednesday, December 18 – Make an offer to buy God’s own word at Sotheby’s live auction. Roughly a millennium-and-a-half old, this is the only known complete Decalogue inscribed in marble. The tablet is about two feet high and weighs 115 pounds. It was found in 1913 during the Ottoman period on the coast of Israel, where it was used as a paving stone people walked on – damaging the sacred words.

The sale is expected to bring in a sum of between one to two million USD. Interested readers can email Sotheby’s and inquire about sale number N11637 via enquiries@sothebys.com.

FRANK AUERBACH – The Jewish-British painter died last month at the age of 93. The last member of the School of London, Auerbach arrived to the UK as a seven-year-old child in a Kindertransport and never saw his parents again – they were murdered in Hitler’s Germany.

It may be that this trauma led to him painting with fierce determination to validate his existence.He worked for 10 hours a day all year long in his north London studio – except for Christmas.

After Lucian Freud died, Auerbach was regarded by many as Britain’s greatest living painter. One of these people was David Bowie, who owned Head of Gerda Boehm, considered one of the late painter’s most important works.

Art Roundup is a monthly glimpse at some of the finest art exhibitions and events currently shown across the country. Artists, curators, and collectors are welcome to send pitches to hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com with ‘Art Roundup’ in the email subject.