The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Fascinating witch drawings line 'The Secret World of the Introverts'

Nil and Karin Romano present stunning ink drawings at ‘The Secret World of the Introverts.’

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
APRIL 1, 2021 22:59
THE ROMANO SISTERS: ‘We paint from our heart. Our art comes from our inner truths and dreams.’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE ROMANO SISTERS: ‘We paint from our heart. Our art comes from our inner truths and dreams.’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Twin witches with long black hats, twin women joined at the hip deep in Jewish prayer, and identical women investigating a sexual crime fill the walls of the Janco-Dada Museum in Ein Hod, currently hosting The Secret World of the Introverts. Curated by Izi Itzhak Civre, the 28 ink drawings on display solidify the unique place identical twin sisters Nil and Karin Romano occupy on the Israeli art scene.
Israel had remarkable artists who were also outsiders and wore their own lives as if they were curating an exhibition. For example, the late Honi Hameagel adopted the name of the first-century Jewish mystic, and the poet David Avidan wrote a how-to guide to those who wish to make the most of the night life in Tel Aviv. 
The Romano sisters are something brand new. Artists and DJs who often wear identical punk-rock jackets and sweetly speak in one voice as if they are one mind that happens to possess two bodies and four hands and feet, their dark art comes from a pure heart. 
“We named our exhibition like that to hint we have a world of fantasy we wish to share with the viewers,” they said, noting that art offers them much needed stability and a “safe space” to inhabit. 
“We do not accept commissions,” they told me, “we can only do art we love. We paint from our heart. Our art comes from our inner truths and dreams. For us to do work for someone else will require that their idea fits our own direction.” 
The requests pour via their online and social media presence where they share the music they listen to, photos of works in progress and, during the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, held virtual parties where they played their favorite tracks.
The dense drawings are almost chock-full of details and pulse with a dark gravitational pull that attracts the eye and does not let go. The twins are dressed as witches in Puritan-like clothing as they worship, or is it sacrifice? A toad-like deity at the center of a Witches’ Sabbath. In Tell Me Where I am Going, divination methods such as playing cards, astrological signs and the various Divine names used in Jewish mysticism are depicted in an occult-like work the like of which is rarely seen today.
Israel had, and still has, some Western-style occult sub-cultures active in it, beginning with pioneer Zionist filmmaker Margot Klausner with her deep interest in spiritualism, and ending with modern groups who work in the Gurdjieff method. But the Romano sisters introduce a highly stylized “European” style that is very removed from the intense white light usually associated with Israeli painting. Their sensibilities have more in common with the Grand Guignol horror theater in Paris and the dark bats and ghouls painted by Symbolist-Occultist artist Felicien Rops. In some sense, their fascination with this fictional Europe, heavy with Gothic horror, seems almost Japanese, meaning their work at times seems like an anime (Japanese animation) re-telling of a ‘European’ story.
“WE DO NOT paint only things that happen here,” they told The Jerusalem Post, “we are speaking in a global language which is not constrained.” Their working process usually begins with each sister taking a page and drawing ideas. “We then combine these ideas on one page, two brains connecting to one another,” they remark. They worked on this exhibition through the entire year of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Civre noted in his writing about the exhibition that “almost every work has a clear center line, a central event stage that balances the right side of the drawing with the left.
“In psychology, symmetry is identified with obsession and narcissism. These works serve the artists as a form of correction, a way to relate to the other, achieve a balance within the chaotic and the psychedelic.”
The Romano twins shared that they enjoyed working with Civre, who was respectful of their needs and gave them the freedom to create. “We began working with ink two-and-a-half years ago,” they confided, noting that their emotional side lends itself more easily to painting, and drawing is, for them, a great way to explore thoughts and ideas.
It should be noted that their art is not suitable for young viewers and, just as Grand Guignol star Paula Maxa became famous for being “the most assassinated woman in the world” [on stage], their works also depict violence, nudity, and a sense of a looming injury.
The exhibition is one of several shows now at the Janco-Dada museum revolving around Black and White, or drawings and outsider-like art. 
ONE OF the Romano sisters’ works: ‘Private Investigators.’ONE OF the Romano sisters’ works: ‘Private Investigators.’

 
Hybrid, a large charcoal and acrylic work by Arab-Israeli artist Shadi Twafra, is a splendid contrast to the detail-laden ink drawings of the gifted sisters.
Expensive in its scope (one work, A Child’s Story, was done directly on a wall segment in the museum), the I am Shadi exhibition introduces the visitor to the range of works by the disabled Arab-Israeli artist who first began to paint as part of his therapy. 
The naïve-like works are powerful and emotionally moving, with one large portrait presenting a person unable to speak due to a large chain locking his mouth in the 2017 black-pen-on-kappa-board series No to Violence, and a large figure cradling a home in the 2020 charcoal-on-paper series Childhood Home. 
The public can also go down a ladder into a dark cave built into the museum floor to enjoy the 2021 animated film Disappearance by Ronit Keret, which uses her previous oil paintings to create a video about the destruction of the world. 
The friendly size of the Janco-Dada Museum and the beauty of Ein Hod in springtime make all these exhibitions a wonderful choice for a culture-oriented day trip.
The Black and White group of exhibitions is now being shown at the Janco-Dada Museum. The Romano Sisters will meet members of the public to discuss their work at the exhibition on Friday, April 2, at noon. Please call (04) 984-2350 to ensure the museum is open during your planned visit at or email dadamus@bezeqint.net. Tickets are NIS 28 for adults and NIS 14 for students/senior citizens/IDF soldiers. Visitors must wear a mask during their visit and maintain social distance.


Tags artist witch witchcraft art artists4Israel Exhibition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

What will Palestinian elections mean for Israel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will be fine no matter who is prime minister

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Rivlin’s false pretense of preventing a fifth election - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Make Arabs partners in the cabinet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by