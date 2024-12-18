Israeli rock icon Corinne Allal dies at 69

Pioneering Israeli rock musician and singer-songwriter Corinne Allal died on Wednesday night at age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Combining introspective lyrics with unique musical arrangements and captivating melodies that resonated across generations, Allal left a profound impact on Israel’s cultural and musical landscape.

“She was original in every way, with a spirit and talent beyond imagination,” wrote colleague and friend Yehudit Ravitz on social media. “Corinne was a rare and remarkable individual who fought for her beliefs and left a powerful mark as a true force in Israeli music.”

Born in Tunisia in 1955, Allal immigrated to Israel at the age of eight, first settling in Netanya before moving to Herzliya. From a young age, she showed a deep passion for music, picking up the guitar at 12 years old.

During her military service, Allal joined the army band, where she collaborated with Ravitz; the two formed a close artistic bond. ALLAL AT the start of her career. (credit: Chen-Li Fishman)

Allal’s debut album in 1984 made a bold statement of her creative vision, but it was her second, Antarctica, produced by Ravitz in 1987, that truly cemented her place in Israeli music. Her unique sound, blending rock and pop with sensitive lyrics, resonated deeply with listeners.

Leaving a mark on Israeli music

Her determination paved the way for young artists to follow in her footsteps, leaving an indelible mark on Israeli music. Allal didn’t just create songs; she crafted experiences that challenged the norms of rock, blending emotional resonance with dynamic instrumentation. Her authenticity and originality made her a role model for many emerging Israeli artists, and her influence can still be felt today.

Allal’s contributions extended beyond music. One of the country’s first openly gay popular musicians, she was a vocal advocate for peace, coexistence, and LGBTQ+ rights, using her platform to challenge societal norms. “She was the first feminist in Hebrew rock,” said veteran DJ and musicologist Boaz Cohen.

“With songs like ‘Al Tikra Li Motek’ [Don’t call me sweetie], she was a breakthrough artist. 40 years before the #MeToo era, she did it her way.”

One of her most iconic songs, "Ein Li Eretz Acheret" (I have no other land), became an anthem for social change and a call for unity during times of political unrest. Allal performed the song alongside Gali Atari during recent protests against political developments in Israel, lending her voice to the fight for a better future.

The song, with its haunting melody and message of hope, remains one of her most powerful legacies.

The song, with its haunting melody and message of hope, remains one of her most powerful legacies.

Allal’s song “A Rare Species,” which also gave its name to one of her albums, encapsulated her artistic essence. The title wasn’t just a reflection of her sound but a celebration of her individuality and strength. Her refusal to conform to industry standards, coupled with her bold, heartfelt music, made her a standout figure.

“A Rare Species” remains a testament to her unapologetic originality, a song that will continue inspiring future generations.

Allal’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, but her music and message will continue to inspire and uplift for years to come. She will be remembered not only as a brilliant artist who reshaped Israeli rock but also as a fearless voice who spoke truth to power.

Her coffin will lie in state at Tel Aviv’s Hechal Hatarbut on Sunday for the public to pay tribute.

David Brinn contributed to this report.