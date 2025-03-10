Purim parades: Israeli cities gear up to celebrate holiday tradition

Adloyada parades have been a staple of Purim festivities here for over a hundred years. And the tradition shows no signs of letting up as municipalities up and down the country gear up for some outdoor urban frolics.

The custom began in Tel Aviv, in 1912, and the city has lined up a bunch of themed activities, of all ilks, for March 14. The 2025 Tavruyada – tavrua is Hebrew for “sanitation” – features a convoy of garbage trucks, dolled up in gay colors and all kinds of decorative accessories, which will wend its way slowly through the city. The vehicles will end up at the Hatachana Park, where they will remain on show until the following evening.

Further south the Adloyada in Florentin gets the locals in on the Purim act. The parade sets off at 11 a.m., on March 14, with residents sporting fancy dress, stilt walkers, marching bands, and Brazilian-style dancers all heading for Florentin Street.

The parade is due to wind up at Elifelet Gardens, where the day’s main event will be held, from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a free admission entertainment program of clowns and acrobats.

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality is also laying on a free family happening at the Gan Meir park, on March 16 (from 10 a.m.), with workshops, jugglers, a Scouts parade, arts activities, and food stalls. Israelis take part in the Jewish holiday of Purim parade (Adloyada), in Jerusalem, March 25, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Jaffa Port also gets in on the Purim fun act, on March 14 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), with a slew of child-oriented events and activities. The port-based program includes a magic show, circus acts, music shows, story time for tiny tots, and a standup comedy spot.

The local Scouts organization will also be in the thick of the festivities with units deployed around town who will be running a range of activities and events at community centers.

For more information: shorturl.at/codOC

JERUSALEM HAS also built up a pretty decent reputation in the Purim parade department. The capital celebrates the holiday on Shushan Purim, which normally takes place the day after Purim. However, this year it gets pushed off until Sunday as it is not celebrated on Shabbat.

The Jerusalem parade, which goes by the name of Purim Me'uchadim (Jerusalem United), will be a grand affair with an animal world theme. The entertainment itinerary takes in art installations, giant-sized characters, live music, dance groups, marching bands, and circus shows courtesy of the Bocirk Company from the Czech Republic.

The rollout includes the fruits of some 30 projects, such as a peace-roaring lion, a giant turtle created by evacuees from Kiryat Shmona, and a carousel with enchanted animals displaying the message: “Going Back Home” with the hope that before too long all our hostages in Gaza will soon be released.

Purim Me’uchadim was created in collaboration with the Train Theater, various cultural institutions, art schools, local communities, and other groups from around Jerusalem.

For more information: jerusalem.muni.il/en/experience/purim-in-jlm-25

THE FOLKS at Petah Tikva Municipality have also been busy organizing its own Purim adloyada. The March 14 event follows a “dreams” theme with the outdoor festivities taking place in the center of town from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program includes family-friendly attractions with creative arts spots, multimedia facilities, an area for special needs children, and a makeup corner, as stilt walkers, acrobats and giant characters cruise the streets.

The main stage in the municipality square sees Meital Ve’naalei Hapelleh (Meital and the Wonder Shoes) strut her stuff for the kids, at 12:15 p.m., followed at 1 p.m. by Yuval Hamevulbal.

For more information: petah-tikva.muni.il/Lists/List5/CustomDispForm.aspx?ID=1017

NETANYA’S PURIM carnival, based on superhero themes, takes place on March 14 in Independence Square. The itinerary for the day includes shows by Michal Haketana (Little Michal), and Anna Zak and Livluvit; there will also be street performers, stalls, and live music.

Museums up and down the country are also getting in on the Purim fun act, including the Janco Dada Museum in Ein Hod. The three-day program (March 14-16) includes a peek at a collection of masks created by Dada art movement founder Marcel Janco.

Children will get to play different characters and build their own sets. There will also be a photography workshop and a guided tour of Ein Hod, based on the Book of Esther.

There will also be plenty going on at the DadaLab activity center, where children and their parents can get down and dirty with all manner of creative endeavor. A show for kids from the age of four on will be held March 16 at 12:30 p.m.

For more information: jancodada.co.il

BACK IN Tel Aviv, the Eretz Israel Museum in Ramat Aviv is laying on a varied children and family-friendly itinerary of events for March 14-15. The program includes a visit to the My Life in Flowers exhibition of works by Mirit Weinstock, in addition to a hands-on arts workshop.

On March 16, the museum will host the Yaron Festival with a slew of shows courtesy of the Orna Porat Children’s Theater.

For more information: eretzmuseum.org.il

Meanwhile, up the road, ANU – The Museum of The Jewish People, on the Tel Aviv University campus, will roll out its Exhibit Tale – A Journey through Artifacts, a guided tour in Hebrew for children and families. The exhibits tell a meandering tale that crosses borders, and is based on a common denominator between Jews from around the world.

The ANU Purim program also includes the Grandma Frieda show and participants will have free access to the museum’s Heroes gallery.

For more information: anumuseum.org.il/events/purim-2025/#anu_tickets_sales

ACROSS THE road, to the rear of the campus the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, Tel Aviv University offers the public a chance to learn about camouflaging in the animal world from close quarters.

The creature encounters on March 15 and 16, for four-six year olds with parental escort, introduce kids to insects, lizards, fish, and even flowers that take on new forms and colors in a bid to survive attack from predators.

For more information: smnh.tau.ac.il/en

There will also be a hands-on workshop and a festive guided tour of the botanic gardens.

Festive matters will get a little cinematic in Herzliya on March 16 with enclosures devoted to a range of filmic genres. There will be shows with professional actors, stunt artists, local bands, activities, dance, installations, and musicals, and – naturally – food stalls aplenty.

For more information: herzliya.muni.il/events/8484

THE JERUSALEM Cinematheque will cater to kids of different ages, and adults alike, over the festive weekend. March 14 opens with a makeup, magnets, and surprises workshop followed by a behind-the-scenes peek at animation films and a screening of Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Other movies in the Cinematheque Purim lineup include Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The movie program for the older folk has Woody Allen classic Everything You Wanted to Know about Sex, The Blues Brothers, and 1980s comedy-thriller After Hours.

For more information: jer-cin.org.il

PURIM IS generally a good time for kiddie-tailored musicals and The Wizard of Oz has proven to be a perennial favorite since the release of the Hollywood blockbuster movie in 1939. The Hashaa Theater company will duly do the rounds with its latest musical production of the enduringly popular tale, starring Miki Kam, American-born Taylor Malkov and Michael Lewis.

Performances are set for Bet Hahayal in Tel Aviv (March 13, 5 p.m.), Hechal Hatarbut Hof Hacarmel in Haifa (March 14, 11:30 a.m.), and Sderot Matnas (March 16, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.). The show is suitable for children from the age of four.

For tickets: did.li/BglgT

FOLKS IN Ra’anana can also enjoy some staged Purim entertainment, on March 16 (6 p.m.) when 17-year-old YouTube star Dylen Dror struts his stuff at the Renanim shopping mall alongside brothers Sonny and Leo. There will also be a reading of the megilla on March 14 (6:45 p.m.) and singer Niva Keshet will present her new show of family favorites at noon on March 16.

For more information: renanim.co.il

IF YOU’RE looking to get away from the urban hustle and bustle, and out into open spaces in comfortable seasonal weather, you might like to head to the Dead Sea for the Under Sea Festival. The festival takes place March 14-15 at the new Dome Expo Dead Sea location in collaboration with the Royal Dead Sea Hotel.

The state-of-the-art site hosts a high-octane mix of music, dance, a Purim Party and After Party, with top DJs keeping the beats coming.

For more information: eye-land.co.il/fest

BACK UP north, Kiryat Ata is laying on a street party near the Sha’ar Hatzafon shopping mall, on March 16 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) with a host of children- and family-tailored activities. The program includes a giant graffiti site, a photography spot and makeup and tattoo stations. An inflatable amusement park should help the youngsters to let off some steam.

For more information: kanyon-shaar-hatzafon.co.il