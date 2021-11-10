The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

At Arava Film fest, a tribute to 'Dekalog's Kieslowski

'Dekalog' is a 10-part series of one-hour films being screened at the Arava International Film Festival based on the 10 commandments, made in 1988 and set in contemporary Poland.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 20:18
Piotr Jaxa at the Ashush Gallery at the Arava International Film Festival. (photo credit: EDWARD KAPROV)
Piotr Jaxa at the Ashush Gallery at the Arava International Film Festival.
(photo credit: EDWARD KAPROV)
‘I am an intermediary between [Krzysztof] Kieslowski and the Israeli public, and I am proud especially to bring his work to young people,” said Piotr Jaxa, a photographer and cinematographer who is a guest at the Arava International Film Festival, speaking after he saw an episode of Dekalog, a masterpiece by his late friend and collaborator Kieslowski. The festival runs until November 13.
“Watching Dekalog on screen in the Arava, I was so happy to discover elements that are so precise, a story that is so intelligent and told so beautifully,” said Jaxa.
Dekalog is a 10-part series of one-hour films being screened at the festival based on the 10 commandments, made in 1988 and set in contemporary Poland. “In each scene, the images tell the story,” Jaxa said. “Each time I see it, I am surprised by how modern it seems, how well-written, well-acted, how beautifully filmed.”
Kieslowski is considered one of the greatest directors of the 20th century. His films include the Three Colors series (the first installment of which, Blue with Juliette Binoche, won the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival), and The Double Life of Veronique.
He and Jaxa met in 1965 and worked together until the end of his life, and the festival is presenting an exhibit of Jaxa’s photos, Dekalog: Point of View, that combines photographs of the neighborhood where Dekolog takes place with stills from the 10 films, as well as behind-the-scenes photos of Kieslowski at work.
The scene at last year’s Arava Film Festival (credit: EDWARD KAPROV)The scene at last year’s Arava Film Festival (credit: EDWARD KAPROV)
The exhibit is on display at the Ashush Gallery in the heart of the Tzukim artists’ village, and was curated by Hannah Rothschild. Irena Strzalkowska, manager of Kieslowski’s production company, also attended the exhibit.
The Arava International Film Festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, was created by movie producer Eyal Shiray, the festival director, in partnership with the Arava Tichona Regional Council. The Kieslowski tribute is being presented with the support of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute and the Polish Institute in Tel Aviv.
“For us, the tribute to Kieslowski which combines cinematic and plastic artwork... allows viewers a variety of perspectives not only on human complexity but also on the tremendous importance of the cinematic experience and our commitment to continue it,” said Shiray, who also produced the exhibition.
As jackals howled in the background, Jaxa, who has visited Israel many times, spoke about the exhibit and Kieslowski’s life and work.
“He was a modest person and he worked hard,” Jaxa said, reminiscing about how the two met while they were students at the Polish National Film School in Lodz. Kieslowski “knew exactly what he wanted... He hired actors and a crew he trusted, and everyone gave the best of themselves. The actors always gave their best performances for him... His most important collaborator was the cinematographer, he always knew exactly how he wanted to use the camera to tell the story.”
Currently at work on a book of portraits of cinematographers and a film about a Jewish family during the Holocaust, Jaxa said he learned his craft on Kieslowski’s sets.
“What I am doing as a cinematographer, I am a translator – I have to translate the words into images. The more precise I am, the better the movie is. I work this way not to make everyone see what a good cinematographer I am. I work like this, the way I learned with Kieslowski, to give the power to the story.”


Tags poland film film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by