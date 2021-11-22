Avenged Sevenfold to return to Israel

Near the end of their sold-out 2018 show at Rishon Lezion’s Live Park, Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows called out, “This was one of the best crowds we’ve ever played for – we will have to come back.”
He must have been serious, because four years later, the popular California-based hard rockers will return to Israel on June 26 at the same venue, as part of a short European tour including France, Italy and Portugal.
Since releasing their debut album in 2007, the band (known to its fans as AX7) has become one of the world’s most popular touring acts, with legions of fans. An active Facebook in Israel sparked an online petition to bring them to Israel, which resulted in their 2018 show.
Tickets to next year’s show went on sale Monday at www.tmisrael.co.il