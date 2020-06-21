The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Balloon art tackles climate change, corruption

Artist and activist Doron Gazit’s massively scaled tube-art installations walk the fine line between beauty and tragedy in nature

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JUNE 21, 2020 22:07
BLOOD VEINS of a Wounded Dead Sea.’ Doron Gazit’s ‘Red Line Project’ documents the sinkholes of the Dead Sea. (photo credit: DORON GAZIT)
BLOOD VEINS of a Wounded Dead Sea.’ Doron Gazit’s ‘Red Line Project’ documents the sinkholes of the Dead Sea.
(photo credit: DORON GAZIT)
Doron Gazit’s love affair with air-filled art started when he was a student at Jerusalem’s famed Bezalel Academy in the early ‘80’s, selling balloon animals to fund his studies.
While showing his balloon animals to some local children at a Bedouin village in the Sinai Desert, he had realized, “Many of these children were seeing balloons for the first time in their lives.”
Gazit says their elated responses prompted him to ask himself: “What is it about this very simple object – that is just shape, color and air – that invites such a happy reaction?”
This question drove his art to larger and more industrial proportions, leading him to create several large-scale, ecologically neutral balloon animals, which were featured at the Israel Museum in 1981, while Gazit was still in his final year of studies at Bezalel.
Gazit first rose to international fame only two years after finishing his studies at Bezalel, being invited to work on the 1983 World Expo in New Orleans, then being invited to work on the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
For the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, he developed – alongside Trinidadian artist Peter Minshall and Israeli designer Arieh Dranger – his patented invention, the “Fly Guys,” also known as the “wacky waving inflatable arm-flailing tube man” often found outside of US car dealerships.
Over the years, Gazit has put up projects all over the world, with his work even being featured in five different Super Bowl half-time shows.
“But those are just my commercial projects.” he tells me at his most recent gallery, which went up in Givatayim in early June.
“My true passion is this,” he says, gesturing toward the plethora of photographs and burnt tree branches hanging around us.
Gazit’s art is nowhere near as flashy and grandiose as his commercial projects. The works featured in his gallery are much more minimalistic, using relatively straight, single colored three-dimensional tubes that are divided by color based on their different meanings.
Gazit’s clear, milky-white tubes are his more introspective, philosophical works. They have been featured several times at the Burning Man festival in Nevada, of which Gazit is a big fan.
Gazit is not afraid of making political statements, however. Since he moved back home to Israel with his wife and children after more than 30 years of working and living in the US, he has taken on a new color.

“A LOT OF English speakers that see this don’t realize that in Hebrew, the word for ‘wind’ and the word for spirit are the same.” He engages in a process he calls “sculpting the wind” to engage the canvas of nature with the Divine nature of the wind.
Gazit’s black tubes represent his social activism and his contempt for political corruption. His installations were recently featured in the black flag protests against indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
However, Gazit’s Red Line Project, currently on display at the reopened Givatayim Art Gallery, is undoubtedly his most prominent series. In it, he documents sites and locations which have been devastated by the effects of climate change or pollution.
“In the last few years, I have become more and more attuned to world ecological disasters. I felt that mother nature was bleeding before my eyes. I knew that I had to rise to action.”
According to Gazit, the red line symbolizes the exposed veins and arteries of Mother Earth, desperately trying to supply the Earth with the oxygen it needs to survive.
The project connects the deepening sinkholes of the Dead Sea in Israel with melting glaciers in Alaska, the Great Salt Lake in Utah, and the Salton Sea in California.
Gazit is currently planning future installations along the Amazon River, the disappearing forests of Sumatra and Borneo, and the infamous Great Pacific garbage patch, also known as “Garbage Island.”
But what does the small, Tel Aviv-adjacent suburb of Givatayim have to do with ecological disaster areas?
Since many of the disaster areas where Gazit puts up his installations are hard to reach (“apparently drawing large crowds to Alaskan glaciers is quite a difficult task”), he often puts up galleries in places of historical significance.
The Givatayim Art Gallery is, in fact, one of the few remaining original buildings in the town. Built slightly less than 100 years ago, the gallery used to function as a covert munitions factory for the Hagana forces in the early 1930s.
The building now used for the gallery was once known as the “Givatayim Water Institute,” utilizing the loud noises from the pumping of the well to drown out the noises of munitions being made.
Gazit’s choice of the Givatayim Art Gallery as the venue for his art is his own way of reusing and recycling, and the endless stream of patches on his 100% recyclable tubes blends well with the boarded up historical site.

 



Tags artist environment art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by