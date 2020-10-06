Blackfield returns with new music video for 'Under my Skin'

Blackfield, Aviv Geffen’s longstanding English-language musical collaboration with Steven Wilson, the founder of British progressive rock legends Porcupine Tree, are not letting the novel coronavirus pandemic keep them down.The group released a video for a new upbeat song “Under My Skin” which will be on their next album, For The Music, slated for release in December. The album, their first since 2017, will be the first released under a record deal with Warner Music.Geffen is once again the driving force in the band, with the four-time Grammy nominated Wilson supporting him by singing lead vocals on three of the album’s songs and playing rhythm guitar on a further three.“I wanted to make an album that could connect to as many listeners as possible, that resonated with both longstanding Blackfield fans and newcomers and offered hope and joy to as many people as I could,” Geffen said in a statement.Geffen has been a high-profile personality during the pandemic, performing at rallies to open up the entertainment industry and lobbying for financial aid for behind-the-scenes industry workers.According to the statement, the album “the album does not shy away from the difficult issues that continue to dominate Israel’s politics alongside continuing Aviv’s well-earned reputation for documenting and expressing more individual emotional expressions.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });