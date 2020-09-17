Bridge: A mental sport or a physical one?

During these trying times, is bridge a cure for eating and drinking or an additional cause of gaining pounds? Traditionally, bridge players are overweight to begin with. They sit at the table for hours and exercise only their brain. During the pandemic months, bridge players don’t even travel to the bridge club, but instead open up their I-pads to play online. Several don’t even get out of bed to play! And yet, despite the obvious lack of physical exertion, many players are reporting a loss of weight. One gym trainer I spoke with says that with an increase of bridge online, more players are sweating over their bids and plays, and all sweat is good. Bridgetoday.com. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });On this hand from an online game, South was forced to sweat over a two-heart doubled contract.South could hardly be blamed for slipping in a one-heart overcall. When North raised to two hearts, East doubled to show 10 points and nothing clear to bid. West passed, converting the double to penalty. At this point North and South began to sweat. West led the ace of diamonds and continued the suit. East led a third diamond. South discarded a spade and West ruffed. Next came the queen of spades and another spade. South ruffed and tried a club lead to the 9, queen and king. A club was returned to West, who cashed a third club winner and led a fourth club, ruffed with dummy’s heart 7 but overruffed with the ten. West still scored the king of hearts for down four, 800 points to East-West. South reports he lost three ounces on the deal.The writer is a world champion and the author of more than 20 books on the game. He can be reached at