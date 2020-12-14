Comedy show 'Eretz Nehederet' releases vaccine clip

The popular Israeli comedy show, Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country) from the Keshet network, released a clip lampooning the health establishment's handling of the coronavirus crisis with its trademark black humor. Eretz Nehederet frontman Eyal Kitzis opens a freezer to take out a vial of the vaccine and shows it to a group of lab technicians, all wearing personal protective equipment, and says, "Friends, we did it." One of the technicians pops the cork on a bottle of champagne, which hits Kitzis and makes him drop the vial. As they try to catch it, the assembled technicians destroy pieces of lab equipment, drop what looks like a finger painting kit and burn each other with a blow torch. They fail to catch it and it breaks but Kitzis reassures them, saying, "We have tons of vaccines," which is the cue for a forklift operator to bang into a cabinet full of vaccines and knock it over, breaking them all. As he shakes his head, they all stand in formation and Kitzis holds up and then drops another vaccine vial. The program will be returning soon for its new season.
