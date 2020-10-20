The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

For the Israeli Opera, the show must go on

"Now all we are waiting for is a government approval of our plan, so we can open our doors to the public,” said Israeli Opera general manager Zach Granit."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 20:49
The Tel Aviv Opera House. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Tel Aviv Opera House.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Israeli Opera has announced its 2020-21 season program, adjusted to meet requirements of the current pandemic.
“We are ready to open the season with a special program composed of premieres of beloved opera hits, as well as original productions with Israel’s most prominent creators and soloists, and with an outline that will ensure our audiences' safety, as well as the safety of our musicians. Now all we are waiting for is a government approval of our plan, so we can open our doors to the public,” said Israeli Opera general manager Zach Granit.
In the program for the upcoming year are new productions of Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore; Carlo Menotti’s The Medium; Bellini’s I Capuleti ed i Montecchi (Romeo and Juliet); and Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri.
Two new Israeli works, commissioned by the Israeli Opera will premiere in the new season: Mothers (Imahot), an original opera by David Sebbah, together with the opera’s solo singers and actresses from the Gesher Theater; and Hanoch Levin in the Opera, sketches and songs by Levin set to music by five Israeli composers.
Granit also said that after seven months of idly sitting at home, the singers, musicians, producers, dress-makers, light workers, sound people and everyone involved in the intricate productions are all aching to return to work, and are waiting for the government to give them the green light to reopen according to the outlines set in September.
As part of the new plan, based on experience gathered in the last year, the productions will be short with no intermissions, a limited number of participants, no choir and a reduced orchestra. In the first phase, the opera will conduct small productions in front of small crowds seated on the stage, with social distancing.
Dates for the productions will be announced as soon as restrictions on gatherings are lifted.


Tags culture opera coronation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government needs to pass a state budget now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by