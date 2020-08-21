The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gal Gadot glitters in star-studded Death on the Nile trailer

The cast includes Kenneth Branagh as iconic detective Hercule Poirot, reprising this role from a remake of Murder on the Orient Express.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 21, 2020 11:34
Gal Gadot at the Met Gala, May 6, 2019 (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Gal Gadot at the Met Gala, May 6, 2019
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Gal Gadot looks gorgeous at the center of a star-studded cast in the just-released first trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s latest movie, Death on the Nile, a new adaptation of the Agatha Christie book.
The cast includes Branagh as iconic detective Hercule Poirot, reprising this role which he played in a previous film he directed, a remake of Murder on the Orient Express, which was an unexpected hit and which proved there is still an audience for lavish, old-fashioned whodunits.
Death on the Nile focuses on a murder that Poirot must solve while on a vacation cruise through Egypt and Gadot plays Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, one of the characters at the center of the love triangle that drives the plot. She plays the new bride of Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), who has dumped his previous fiancee, Jaqueline (Emma Mackey), for her. Gadot makes her entrance in a gorgeous silver gown and does a sexy ballroom dance with Hammer, which enrages Jacqueline. The mystery is whether this jealousy drives her to commit a murder.
Later in the trailer, Gadot tells Hammer, “I don’t feel safe here. I don’t feel safe with any of them,” in almost unaccented English.
The rest of the cast includes Rose Leslie from Game of Thrones, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.
Lois Chiles played Gadot’s role in a 1978 version of the story, while Mia Farrow portrayed Jacqueline.
The trailer is set to Depeche Mode’s "Policy of Truth,” an unlikely choice that is not from appropriate to the period the story is set.
The film is scheduled to be released on October 23. 


