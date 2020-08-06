Gesher Theater presents its productions via Facebook

The Gesher Theater is inviting the public to watch performances through its Facebook page.

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., all the plays on a single theme from the prestigious theater company will be uploaded to the theater’s Facebook page and will be available for an entire week. Special discussions will take place the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Some of the plays will be presented with subtitles in Russian and English.

The Gesher Theater is using the current coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to present past productions as well as more recent ones, hoping to entertain its fans and to attract new audiences.

Lena Kreindlin, the director general of the theater, said in a statement, “We have prepared a special repertoire for you, selected from 30 years of work. Watching all this rich content from home like this, along with the special encounters is an opportunity that only a once-in-100-years global epidemic can present.

“Everyone is welcome to watch us online while we are working on a new repertoire for the post-corona period we long for and look forward to.”

During the first wave of COVID-19, the theater staged the #Cinema_Gesher project with selected plays available for online viewing. Now the theater is redesigning and expanding its activities to include online performances and special discussions hosted by its house playwright, Roy Chen, featuring the company’s actors and other guests. The meetings will be streamed live, and the audience will be able to submit questions in advance.

The guiding theme for the upcoming discussions is “A Journey Through Our History,” and key points on the historical timeline of the Jewish people will be examined through Gesher Theater performances. The topics will include biblical times (Eating, King David Report); Exile (The Dybbuk, The Dreyfus File, City, Odessa Stories, The Wanderers); the Holocaust (Adam Resurrected, Shosha); Revival (Enemies: A Love Story, The Jewbird), the establishment of the state (Herzl Said!, A Pigeon and a Boy, Village, Momik) and the Israeli wars (Falling Out of Time, In the Tunnel).

