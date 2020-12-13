The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Haifa's Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art celebrates 60th anniversary

The museum, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrated its anniversary in November with a special event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 18:12
Artwork on display at the Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art in Haifa. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Artwork on display at the Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art in Haifa.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Haifa's Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art is celebrating its 60th anniversary with exciting new exhibits.
The museum, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrated its anniversary in November with a special event, displaying several notable items from its collection and even reopened some of its archives, which are typically closed for the public.
The event was to be followed by a new special exhibit titled "60 contemporary Japanese prints," which shows off 60 works of art from 60 notable Japanese artists, donated to the museum through Japan's Yoseido Gallery. The exhibit is called Kanreki, a Japanese phrase meaning "A new beginning," which marks a person's 60th birthday.
Earlier in November, President Reuven Rivlin hosted the museum's curator Ilana Singer Blaine alongside Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem and Japanese Ambassador to Israel Koichi Aiboshi, in honor of the museum's 60th anniversary.
There, Rivlin was given a scroll with the characters for Kanreki written in calligraphy, as well as two dolls representing the museum's new mascots, Tico and Tiny, who represent Israel and Japan.
Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.


Tags Haifa museum Japan art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by