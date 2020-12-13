Haifa's Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art celebrates 60th anniversary

Haifa's Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art is celebrating its 60th anniversary with exciting new exhibits.The museum, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrated its anniversary in November with a special event, displaying several notable items from its collection and even reopened some of its archives, which are typically closed for the public. The event was to be followed by a new special exhibit titled "60 contemporary Japanese prints," which shows off 60 works of art from 60 notable Japanese artists, donated to the museum through Japan's Yoseido Gallery. The exhibit is called Kanreki, a Japanese phrase meaning "A new beginning," which marks a person's 60th birthday.Earlier in November, President Reuven Rivlin hosted the museum's curator Ilana Singer Blaine alongside Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem and Japanese Ambassador to Israel Koichi Aiboshi, in honor of the museum's 60th anniversary. There, Rivlin was given a scroll with the characters for Kanreki written in calligraphy, as well as two dolls representing the museum's new mascots, Tico and Tiny, who represent Israel and Japan.Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}