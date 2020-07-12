The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Hebrew Scouts nearly shut down during COVID-19 crisis, ‘unthinkable’

After one century of offering informal education to Hebrew youth across the country, the movement faces extreme uncertainty due to government actions.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 12, 2020 19:10
NEW YORK, NY - Members of the Israel Boy and Girl Scouts Federation participate in the annual Celebrate Israel Parade on June 3, 2018 in New York City. (photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)
NEW YORK, NY - Members of the Israel Boy and Girl Scouts Federation participate in the annual Celebrate Israel Parade on June 3, 2018 in New York City.
(photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)
The Hebrew Scouts movements will end nearly all activities on Monday after the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved them from being under the Education Ministry to the Higher Education under Minister Ze'ev Elkin, as it also includes “complementary education”.
The change in status had been coupled with news the scouts face a budget cut of between NIS 8-10 mil. The change was announced after the pandemic led to the scouts nixing summer trips and youth delegations to Europe and the US, paid activities that normally contribute to their budget.
From the 900 people usually employed by the scouts, 540 had been placed on unpaid leave, Bnei Akiva placed one third of its workers on unpaid leave and reduced the pay of those working by 20%, Haaretz reported in April. 
Former Education Minister Limor Livnat tweeted on Saturday that the recent news is “unthinkable.” 
“I spent the best part of my youth in the scouts,” Livnat wrote, “"I now hear that there is a danger that this wonderful youth movement will no longer exist because of budget cuts, at a time like this???" 
She called on the government to "wake up now." 
Yossi Garr, Rosh Shevet (tribe elder) of the Dror Modiin Religious Hebrew Scouts shevet with 600 scouts under his care, told The Jerusalem Post that, like many others in the scouts, he is a volunteer. 
“We held activities in small groups limited to 15 members, what they call “capsules”, all in the open air and with masks, all of that is over as of today,” he told the Post on Sunday.
“We pitched various creative alternatives to keep summer camps going and everything was nixed, including training our youth leaders (madrichim)”, he said, “this was done in a very random-seeming manner which we do not understand.” 
A scout since he was in the fourth grade, Garr’s three children are also in the scout movement, and he says that the youth movement has given them priceless experiences and skills. “The love of hiking in this country,” he says, “or to be engaged in educational activities, these things are fantastic.”  
A common Israeli joke has it that the best-liked youth movement of our times is the switching on of the phone with the flicker of one’s thumb, but for Garri, this is nonsense, the 3,000 youth in the Modiin scouts community would likely agree.
Ariella Yantin, a London-born Israeli scout who arrived in the country eight years ago, shared with the Post how much value she and her entire family sees in the youth movement. “The scouts movement is my entire world”, she said, “before COVID-19 I was there all the time.” 
Scouts participate in activities twice a week, Tuesday and Saturday evening for religious scouts, and Tuesday and Friday evening for secular scouts. When she first heard the news, Yantin was “in shock, me and my friends did not know why we were being told there won’t be any activity soon.”
She is adamant that she and her entire family will protest this decision” my father was in the Hebrew scouts in London,” she explained, “my four brothers are scouts here, this really matters to us.” 
Minister Elkin did not respond to requests for comment from The Jerusalem Post at the time of this writing.


Tags education ministry boy scouts Ze’ev Elkin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef to step up or step down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum The danger of denigrating America’s ‘founding f**kers’ - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Tal Harris Pandemic madness may help end the absurdities of office work By TAL HARRIS
David Weinberg Myths and facts about sovereignty – opinion By DAVID M. WEINBERG
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by