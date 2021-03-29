IMDb reported Natalie Portman from ‘occupied Palestine,' changes back

Actress Natalie Portman, who will soon life Thor’s hammer for an upcoming production of Thor: Love and Thunder, was reported on IMDb(Internet Movie Database) as having been born in Jerusalem “Palestine” and that her family left “occupied Palestine” when she was young, according to Honest Reporting (HR).Portman, who is Jewish, was born in 1981, making the land of her birth Israel and the city she was born in fully under Israeli control. IMDb corrected the mistake after it was alerted by by HR. She remains both an Israeli and US citizen.IMDb contains millions of entries about films, television shows and video games and most content is offered by its readers. Data is reviewed by editors but the wrong representation of the famous actress was somehow able to pass. HR defined it as a case of “anti-Israeli propaganda” reaching a mass audience. Having begun her acting career at the young age of 12 in the movie Léon: The Professional (1994), Portman is perhaps most well known for her role as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars franchise, in addition to her roles as as Evey Hammond in V for Vendetta (2005) and leading roll in Black Swan (2010).Beginning her directing career with short film Eve (2008), she directed as well as acted in the 2015 film A Tale of Love and Darkness based on the same-titled autobiographical work by Amos Oz. The much anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder is meant to hit the screens in May 2022 and will allow Portman to resume the role of Jane Foster, which she played in the 2011 film Thor. In the upcoming film, her character takes on the powers of the Nordic god while battling cancer.
