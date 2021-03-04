Israel Philharmonic Offers virtual backstage tour

It has been many months since the Charles R. Bronfman Auditorium, the Israel Philharmonic’s Tel Aviv home, has been filled with audiences and music. In an effort to bring the Auditorium to music lovers in Israel and around the world, the Israel Philharmonic Foundation has created a virtual backstage tour featuring IPO musicians Sharon Cohen, Yigal Meltzer, and Asaf Maoz. The three explore the auditorium’s sights and scenes, from the 2,479-seat Lowy Concert Hall, whose advanced acoustics provide one of the finest viewing and listening experiences in the world, to the smaller and more intimate Zucker Hall, where chamber music concerts are given.
Cohen, Meltzer, and Maoz take virtual visitors on a visit to the hidden underground areas of the Auditorium, including the vast musical library and the Philharmonic’s archives, which features over eight decades of musical heritage including letters, programs, posters, and photo archives, that trace the story of the Jewish people through the prism of classical music. The trio share anecdotes and memories of their musical experiences performing at the Auditorium, which will re-open to an audience of 300 people this Friday, March 5, for a long-awaited concert conducted by IPO Music Director Lahav Shani.
Click here to take the IPO’s Virtual Backstage Tour.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left the Israel Philharmonic in a difficult situation, and it has not had any revenues since last March. The IPO Foundation has created an Urgency Fund to assist the Israel Philarhmonic through this challenging time, which can be found online at https://www.ipo.co.il/en/the-ipo-urgency-fund/
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}