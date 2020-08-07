Israeli composer behind two of Muimui Guitargirl's viral music videos

An Israeli composer joined efforts with an internet sensation in an effort to promote Israeli culture online, as the coronavirus has shut down live performances. The kicker however, is that this the internet sensation is a six-year-old girl who goes by the name of Muimui Guitargirl. The girl's sweet voice and musical talent have led her videos to go viral.

Loretta Kay Feld, a renowned international composer living in Israel, and Guitargirl created a new song called 'Earth of Ours.' Written and composed by Feld, and performed by Muimui Guitargirl, the song aims intends to unite people globally.



The three and a half minute long song, released on YouTube on August 5, garnered more than 22,000 views in just four days. The song is the second produced with Feld, the first of which being 'Keep America Singing,' and the fifth was released on Muimui Guitargirl's YouTube channel. Her channel already has an impressive 240,000 subscribers despite the fact that her first video was uploaded just one month ago, in July.

"Our collaboration is quite unique as it encompasses the same goal and passion which is to spread the joy of music at this time throughout the world," Feld said in statement.







Currently, as the culture has been deeply affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and many performers have been out of work, Feld is working on an online production set to be broadcast worldwide in order to showcase and unite Israeli performing artists for the continuation, support and recognition of the culture sector in Israel.

The online show will allow many performers the chance to showcase their work beyond Israeli borders, in addition to to promoting Israel's image in the global eye. New music produced by Feld, will be performed by professional Israeli singers, and musicians, along with dance numbers choreographed by Feld's daughter, Dorothy Eisdorfer, a renowned Israeli dancer and choreographer.

"We have a vast and diverse group of performers that are participating and we are very excited to showcase some of Israel's best talent to the world and save Israeli culture and performing arts," Feld added.