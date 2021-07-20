Israeli digital series puts special needs in the spotlight

There are many theories about how to change perceptions of people with disabilities and the new digital series available on the Mako website called HEROES – Limited Edition has an innovative idea for how to do that by creating a show where those with special needs are superheroes.

This series, which went online last week, is about a group of superheroes with special needs whose powers have faded or who have retired, but who come back together for a common goal – to save the world.

Created and written by Elior Eliyahu Amsalem and Adam Hirsch (who also act in it), and directed by co-creator Leor Belgazal, it seeks to break down stigmas and stereotypes about people with disabilities using humor, suspense, action and special effects. It’s a show that could easily catch on well beyond Israel and will entertain people who have no prior interest in the issue.

The series, which was produced by Shalva , the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, features actors with disabilities. It was co-funded by the Ruderman Family Foundation, which seeks to raise awareness of disability inclusion.

HEROES – Limited Edition is the first series of its kind in Israel and features Esty Segal, Daniel Moers, Sagi Allush, Inbal Nissel and Udi Samet Cohen. They are joined by a number of Israeli A-listers, including Niv Sultan (Tehran), Miki Kam (Shtisel), Rami Baruch (Juda), Michael Lewis (7 Days in Entebbe), Dean Miroshnikov (Charlie Golf One), Dawn Lenny Gabay (Ha Shminiya), and Alina Levy (My Darling Sisters).

In spite of its relatively modest budget, the series looks great and features surprisingly sophisticated special effects. The five-chapter series will be distributed on a number of platforms, as well as Mako.

Amsalem and Hirsch were classmates at the Yoram Loewenstein Performing Studio and were doing community service as part of their studies when they met several people with disabilities and the idea for the series began to take shape.

“We saw the need they have to express themselves in a comic way, not apologizing, not saying what poor things they are,” said Amsalem. “It came to us together, that these are real people with real problems. Some of the screenplay was written with them.”

“We tried to reflect how they see themselves, their sense of humor,” said Hirsch. “They were laughing at themselves and laughing at the genre.”

Amsalem noted that there is a disclaimer at the beginning of each episode noting that the series is meant to be funny. “It’s not meant to insult anyone. It’s for the underdogs, for people who feel that society makes them feel small.”

“We at Shalva believe in thinking about abilities and seeing possibilities, about everyone fulfilling their potential,” said Avi Samuels, Shalva’s global chairman.

He met Amsalem and Hirsch during the pandemic, when Shalva was not looking to undertake any new projects.

“But we saw the potential of this and got behind it. We felt we had to give these guys a hand. They spoke the Shalva language, with their vision, belief and soul... We saw this as a continuation of what the Shalva Band has done. It showcases their music, which is great, and people get to know them and love them and get to learn a little more about the world of people with disabilities. ”

He said the concept of superheroes was the perfect metaphor for encouraging inclusion and helping people with special needs to flourish. “Our vision is to take what you have – and that weaknesses can also become strengths.”

SHIRA RUDERMAN, executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, immediately felt connected to this project when she heard about it.

“It’s very creative. We are all super in something and we are all limited in something,” she said. The creators and cast of the series “are fantastic professionals and very artistic, with so much faith and passion in their project, they made it what it is.”

She feels that the humor and superhero concept, as well as the fact that the series is available on Mako, an entertainment platform, are important factors in getting the message across.

“This is the right platform and right partner,” she said. “While reading serious articles is one way to reach people, there are other ways to change people’s perspective.”

“We are proud to be behind this pioneering series,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “For the first time in Israel, characters with disabilities are played authentically by actors who truly understand the roles in which they have been cast. We are proud of the precedent this series will set for the industry in Israel and beyond. We hope more creators are inspired to produce additional series like this in the future.”

Said Samuels: “These are people who have talent and have ability to express themselves and the series gives us a chance to see their talent and beauty and amazing abilities.”





The series can be seen on the Mako website: Mako.co.il